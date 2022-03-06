WAXAHACHIE — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders finished 1-3 in the Dulin Memorial Baseball Tournament over the weekend.
After falling to Midlothian (7-5) and Bryant (Arkansas) (5-2), the Red Raiders rallied to knock off North Richland Hill Birdville (10-3). Host Waxahachie won 11-1.
The Red Raiders (2-4) return to play in the Integra Classic in Lufkin. Tyler Legacy is slated to play games on Thursday (10 a.m. vs. Lufkin, 12:15 p.m. vs. Lake Belton); and Friday (10 a.m. vs. Port Neches-Groves, 12:15 p.m. vs. New Caney Porter).