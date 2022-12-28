There’s no shame in spending New Year’s Eve alone, warming yourself in front of the TV set. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1956 when Guy Lombardo started swinging in the new year for homebodies. He was followed by Andy Williams and Dick Clark.
This season, viewers have more choices:
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will broadcast from Miami. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC
“New Year’s Eve Live”: CNN’s on-air personalities were told to go easy on the booze this year. That means no drunken rants from Andy Cohen. But we can still count on Anderson Cooper having one of his uncontrollable giggling fits. 7 p.m. Saturday, CNN
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Ryan Seacrest continues to emulate the late Dick Clark. Duran Duran and New Edition will provide tunes. 7 p.m. Saturday, ABC
“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”: CBS will take over Music City with nearly 50 performances. Hosts Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith will welcome Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and others. 7 p.m. Saturday, CBS
“All-American New Year”: Fox will also be using Nashville as a base. Fans will get some of their favorite on-air personalities from “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered” and “Gutfeld.” 10 p.m. Saturday, Fox News
“Lizzo: Live in Concert”: Even if you don’t care for Lizzo’s music, you can’t help falling for her charms. Earlier this month, she went shot for shot with Seth Meyers in one of his show’s most hilarious “Day Drinking” segments. She also returned to “Saturday Night Live,” just eight months after hosting. If that’s not enough Lizzo for you, catch this full-length concert, taped a few weeks ago in California with guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott. Starts streaming Saturday, HBO Max
“The Thin Man” marathon: These classic 1930s comedies aren’t official holiday movies, but Nick and Nora Charles wear enough fancy duds and swill enough martinis to make you believe they’re attending an endless series of New Year’s Eve parties. Murder is at the heart of all these films, but Myrna Loy and William Powell are having too much fun to get rattled. You’ll feel the same way. 8 p.m. Saturday, TCM
“From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023”: Those falling asleep early on NYE — or who want to relive the night in stylish fashion — should make an appointment with this classy PBS tradition. “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville hosts the concert for the sixth year from Musikverein, with the Vienna Philharmonic running through a selection of waltzes and polkas. Do not expect a cameo from Miley Cyrus. 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS
