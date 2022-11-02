Healthy holiday eating is a battle on two fronts, with indulgent food options at home and at parties. From sugar cookies and eggnog to buffets and multi-course meals, the time between Halloween and New Year’s Eve is a minefield for eating well.
Even before the first invitation arrives, it’s helpful to set some realistic expectations. The holiday season is almost inevitably caloric and indulgent. In order to enjoy what friends, family and office parties have to offer, focus on maintaining your weight rather than losing weight. Allow yourself more flexibility this time of year. There will be temptations in every direction, and with a little planning, you can indulge in your favorite foods while still eating well.
Increasing, or at least prioritizing, exercise can be beneficial during this period. Parking a little further away when possible — even in the cold weather — can not only help you de-stress, but help you keep your weight stable.
Strategies to keep in mind:
1. Eat Beforehand
Eat breakfast, lunch and any of your usual energy boosters plus protein throughout the day as well as something small before your event. When you skip meals in an effort to reserve calories, you often end up overeating, not to mention feeling sluggish and hungry throughout the day.
2. Survey the Options
When you arrive, take some time to see what’s offered. Identify your healthy options and what will be your big indulgences. Then formulate a quick plan that will allow you to enjoy your favorite holiday foods without abandoning your healthy habits.
3. Avoid Grazing
If given the option of buffet appetizers or passed hors d’oeuvres, wait for the food to come to you and use a small plate.
