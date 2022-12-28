You know how important it is to eat right, exercise, and practice self-care. But making those healthy habits part of your daily routine can be a challenge. Creating a new habit takes time and persistence — but it’s worth the effort. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 out of 10 adults have a chronic disease. And poor diet, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol use are some of the leading causes.
Whether you want to be more active or focus on your mental health, here are 6 ways to make healthy habits stick.
Stack habits. One of the easiest ways to commit to a new habit is to attach it to a current one. Your current habit may be eating breakfast every morning and the habit you want to add may be walking. In this example, completing breakfast triggers the beginning of your walk. After some time, following breakfast, you’ll go for a walk without having to think about it or remind yourself.
Start small. If you’ve never jogged before, don’t try to run 10 miles your first day. Setting smaller, more manageable goals will help set you up for success. In fact, researchers at Stanford University found that achieving small goals early on greatly increases motivation. Start by walking for a set time, then gradually increase the time you walk and your pace to reach your goal.
Be specific. Instead of saying, “I’ll eat healthy,” say exactly what that looks like. For example, “I’ll eat 2 servings of vegetables every day.” Or if you want to sleep better, look for specific reasons you’re having trouble sleeping. Maybe it’s because you find yourself scrolling through your devices, like a mobile phone, at night. If so, plan to set your phone away from your bed so you don’t mindlessly reach for it. Having specific goals can make you more likely to achieve them.
Track your progress.It’s motivating to see how far you’ve come — so track your progress. Use a fitness tracker to note how many steps you’ve taken in a day.
Reward yourself. Changing your habits takes hard work and commitment. Don’t forget to celebrate!
