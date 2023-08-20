OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Viktor Hovland delivered the best round of his career at the right time, making birdie on all but two holes on the back nine Sunday for a 9-under 61 to break the course record at Olympia Fields and storm past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick to win the BMW Championship.
What looked to be a two-man race between Scheffler and Fitzpatrick turned into a one-man show by Hovland. He headed to the back nine four shots behind. In the end, Scheffler and Fitzpatrick had to hole out from the fairway to catch him.
Both closed with a 66, a score that normally would be enough to win on a day like this. They had to settle for runner-up to Hovland, who won for the second time this year and never looked better doing it.
Hovland only had one putt longer than 15 feet on the back nine. He closed with birdies on the 17th and 18th, the two hardest holes, finishing with an approach over the bunker to 6 feet on the 18th for one last birdie.
“That has to be the best round I’ve ever played,” Hovland said. “Given the circumstances — a playoff event, this golf course — the way I played the last holes was pretty special.”
Turns out the drama came from everywhere else.
Jordan Spieth bogeyed his last two holes for a 71 and was on the verge of falling out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup who make it to East Lake next week for the Tour Championship. But then Denny McCarthy made three bogeys over his last seven holes to fall out.
The cruelest of all was Sahith Theegala. He ran off three straight birdies through the 17th hole and was projected to be in the top 30. But he took bogey on the last hole, while Patrick Cantlay in his group made birdie. They tied for 15th, and that bogey-birdie combination was enough to end Theegala’s season.
Sepp Straka wound up getting the 30th spot by nine points over Theegala.
Xander Schauffele did enough right in his round of 68 to tie for eighth, earning enough money to narrowly earn the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Schauffele was certain to get one of the six captain’s picks, but his finish moved PGA champion Brooks Koepka from No. 5 to No. 7 in the Ryder Cup standings.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson makes his six picks in nine days.
Scheffler had six birdies and never fell out of the lead until late in the day, though he was haunted by three putts from 6 feet or closer than he missed over the final eight holes.
The world’s No. 1 player missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th that would have tied him with Hovland. On the next hole, Scheffler’s 20-foot birdie putt ran 4 1/2 feet by the hole, and he missed the par putt to fall two shots behind.
For all the possibilities, Fitzpatrick was the only player who worked his way into the top 30 who head to Atlanta for the FedEx Cup finale. He started at No. 40 and moved up to No. 10.
“Can’t do anything about 61. I did just see Viktor — I called him a little (expletive),” Fitzpatrick said with a grin. “But for me, just really pleased again that I played really well, final round in contention with world No. 1, and I didn’t lose it. Someone else came from behind and won it.”
Scheffler, in a small consolation, is the No. 1 seed at East Lake for the the second straight year. That means he starts the tournament at 10-under par, two shots ahead of Hovland.
Rory McIlroy, who shot 66 and finished fourth at the BMW Championship, is the No. 3 seed, followed by Jon Rahm and Lucas Glover.
Nick Dunlap matches Tiger feat with U.S. Amateur title
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Nick Dunlap capped a big summer with his biggest title yet, winning the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills on Sunday to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur.
Dunlap never trailed in his 4-and-3 victory over Neal Shipley, though it was tied after 18 holes in the morning of golf so exquisite they produced 11 birdies between them. It got a little sloppy at the end, but only after Dunlap seized control.
He was 4 up with four holes to play when Shipley failed to birdie the par-3 15th hole to extend the match.
Dunlap, a 19-year-old at Alabama, won the U.S. Junior at the Country Club of North Carolina two years ago. Woods famously won three straight U.S. Juniors followed by three straight U.S. Amateur titles.
“I think it’s only a third of what he’s done,” Dunlap said. “Just to be in the same conversation with Tiger is a dream come true and something I’ve worked for my whole life.”
Dunlap, No. 9 in the world amateur ranking, won back-to-back this summer in the Northeast Amateur at Wannamoisett and the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, two of the more prestigious amateur events in America.
He already was selected for the Walker Cup team this year, which will be held at St. Andrews. And he improved his record in match play to 30-2 dating to 2021.
Shipley caught him at lunch and the match remained all square through 20 holes. Dunlap won the third hole of the afternoon session to go 1 up and he never looked back. He won the next hole with a conceded birdie and took a 3-up lead through seven holes with a bogey by Shipley.
Dunlap made a 35-foot birdie putt at the turn to halve the hole and stay in command, and then he went 4 up with a 15-foot birdie putt that broke sharply on the 10th green.
Shipley took double bogey on the 14th hole after driving into a hazard and went 4 down, and the match ended on the next hole when Shipley failed to make birdie.
Both shot the equivalent of 66 in the morning. Dunlap made 11 birdies in 33 holes, either made or conceded.
The victory sends Dunlap to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year. Shipley, 22 and a graduate student at Ohio State, gets into the Masters.
“Nick played phenomenal,” Shipley said. “He was going to be hard to beat today. I played great all week. There’s not much you can do when someone does that to you.”
Alexa Pano wins ISPS Handa World Invitational
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — American golfer Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Sunday, while Daniel Brown wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men’s event.
Pano shot a 6-under 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men’s tour and the LPGA Tour.
Cowley led after the third round but needed an eagle on the 18th to make the playoff, where Henseleit was eliminated on the first extra hole.
Cowley then missed a three-foot birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole, and Pano took full advantage by making a birdie when the players returned to the par-five 18th for a third time.
“I’ve kind of been saying that I really wanted to win this event because it’s on my birthday,” Pano said. “It feels so surreal that it’s happened.
Brown’s victory in the men’s event was a lot more straightforward as the Englishman led from day one and closed with a 69 for a 15-under total of 266, five shots clear of compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick.
The tournament was staged at the parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club. Every men’s and women’s player played one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action took place at Galgorm for the final two rounds.