The Houston Open is officially returning to the spring portion of the PGA Tour schedule and will be played March 28-31 in 2024, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
The PGA Tour had previously announced that the longtime tour stop would be moved back to the spring next year after it wasn’t included in the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule, now dubbed the “FedEx Cup Fall.”
The Houston Open once was played the week before the Masters. In 2019 it was moved to the fall, when interest in professional golf is lower after the Tour Championship wraps up the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The event figures to occupy the space on the tour schedule vacated by the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, which will not return in 2024.
The tournament will continue to be held at Memorial Park Golf Course. Tony Finau is the defending champion after winning in November 2022.
Report: Tiger Woods’ caddie to work with Patrick Cantlay
Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie Joe LaCava will be on the bag for World No. 4 golfer Patrick Cantlay beginning this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, the Golf Channel reported on Tuesday.
Per the report, LaCava is expected to be with Cantlay for “the foreseeable future,” with Woods giving the caddie his “blessing” to do so. Woods recently announced that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from the injuries to his right foot that he sustained in a car accident two years ago.
LaCava will replace Matt Minister, who had been with Cantlay since 2017. LaCava briefly worked with Cantlay during the 2021 Northern Trust, with Minister missing that tournament due to COVID-19.
Golf Digest reported Cantlay and Minister parted ways after last month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.