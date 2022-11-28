Houston is No. 1 again for the first time in nearly 40 years.
The Cougars (5-0) received 45 first-place votes to climb to the top of the Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll, supplanting North Carolina. It’s Houston’s first appearance atop the rankings since 1983.
Houston is scheduled to host Norfolk State on Tuesday at the Fertitta Center in Houston. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Texas (5-0) received eight first-place votes to rise to No. 2 and Virginia (5-0), earning two first-place votes, climbed two spots to No. 3.
This marks the highest ranking in The AP poll for the Longhorns since UT was ranked No. 1 in consecutive polls on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 2010.
The Longhorns moved up two spots from last week's ranking of No. 4.
Texas (5-0) returns to the court when it hosts No. 7 Creighton (6-1) on Thursday as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. Tip is set for 6 p.m. Central at Moody Center in Austin, and the contest will be televised nationally by ESPN.
Arizona (6-0) jumped 10 spots to No. 4 and Purdue (6-0) rounds out the top five. The Boilermakers made the biggest jump of the week (19 spots) after blowing out Duke and Gonzaga.
The Tar Heels, meanwhile, fell 17 spots to No. 18 after two losses, including Sunday’s 4 OT loss to Alabama.
Baylor (5-1), Creighton (6-1), UConn (8-0), Kansas (6-1) and Indiana (6-0) round out the top 10. UConn jumped up 12 spots.
The Baylor Bears are scheduled to play Marquette on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (TV: FS1).
Iowa State (5-1), on the strength of a win over North Carolina, climbed into the Top 25, at No. 23, while rival Iowa and Texas Tech dropped out of the rankings. Ohio State (5-1) also entered the poll, at No. 25.
The rest of the Top 25 poll:
11. Arkansas
12. Alabama
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Illinois
17. Duke
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Michigan St.
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa St.
24. San Diego St.
25. Ohio St.