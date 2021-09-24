House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined from left by Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., holds a news conference just before a House vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, an effort by House Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat, at the Capitol in Washington on Friday.