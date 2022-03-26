WHITE OAK — The annual Hoops for Autism Girls Basketball All-Star Game was held at White Oak’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium on Saturday night, and the Blue Team pulled away in the second half to earn a 73-45 victory against the Red Team.
Gladewater’s Jakiyah Bell scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half to lead the Blue Team. The victorious team also received 12 points from Brownsboro’s Paris Miller, 11 points from Tyler Legacy’s Nyla Inmon, and 10 points from Gilmer’s Madyson Tate.
The Blue Team leaned on a group effort to own a 25-8 lead against the Red Team after the game’s opening quarter. Bell and Hawkins’ Lynli Dacus led the early charge with a pair of three-pointers during the stretch, both Miller and Inmon contributed five points, Hallsville’s Catherine Warford followed with a field goal, and Tatum’s Trinity Edwards wrapped up her team’s early scoring spree with a single successful free throw.
The Red Team may have had a slow start, but it still received five first quarter points from Brownsboro’s Mekhayia Moore. She finished with 10 points in her team’s loss.
Then, it warmed up with a 14-5 start to the second period to cut the Blue Team advantage to 30-22 with 4:25 to play in the first half. The squad got a boost when Liberty-Eylau’s Bryana Block provided five of her-team best 12 points, Lindale’s Brenley Philen earned four of her six game points, Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell drained one of her two three-balls in six-point outing, and Pittsburg’s Natalie Styles finished with two of her four points.
But, the Blue Team ended the first half on a 5-3 run to hold a 35-25 lead at halftime. Bell was successful on field goal and free throw attempts, and Spring Hill’s Zailey McGhee made back-to-back free throws to return it to a double-digit point difference before the halftime break.
The Blue Team outscored the Red Team 19-13 in the third quarter before it pulled away with a 19-7 fourth quarter scoring edge to earn a 28-point win. The winning squad also received nine points from Dacus, six points from both Edwards and Tyler Legacy’s Katlyn Jasper, and a pair of points from McGhee, Warford, and Lindale’s Maggie Spearman.
The Red Team also reached its final point total because Pittsburg’s Sanaa Hollins produced four points, Mount Vernon’s Katelyn Dunavant recorded two points, and Hawkins’ Makena Warren finished with one point.