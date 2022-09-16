At halftime, Tyler’s Big Blue Band played Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”
The football team must have been listening as the Lions shook off the bad karma of the first three weeks and rallied for a 27-23 victory over North Mesquite in the District 7-5A Division I opener at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler’s offense and defense came alive in second half as the Lions scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 23-14 deficit.
Four-star recruit Derrick McFall, who had played running back, entered the game as quarterback on the second series and sparked the Lions on his birthday. Also, the hard-running Tony Alexander and the speedy Ashad Walker were keys in the final period as well as the defensive play of Jace Sanford, Emmanuel Neal and Marquette Martin, among others.
The victory moves the Lions to 1-3 on the season and snaps a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Stallions fall to 1-3. It appeared North Mesquite was really to snap its 11-game district losing streak, but the Stallions could not put away the Lions.
North Mesquite appeared to be ready to put the game away, taking over in the Lions territory in the early portion of the fourth period. But for the first time, Tyler forced a three-and-out.
The Lions took over at their own 20 and marched 80 yards in eight plays with the topper a 37-yard pass to Walker for the TD with 7:39 on the clock. It appeared McFall was about to run, just as he had earlier on a key 21-yard dash on a key third-and-6. He stopped and lofted the pass to a wide-open Walker who dashed into the end zone. Jhoscar Lara booted the PAT and the Lions were within 23-21.
Once again the Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out with Sanford and a pride of Lions sacking Luke Seder. Then the Stallions tired a middle screen and Neal had a furious tackle on running back Landon Johnson that forced a punt.
It appeared the Lions would get excellent field position as a bad snap eluded punter Seder who was forced back to about the five but somehow got off a punt that rolled to the Lions’ 38. While he was credited with a 33-yard punt it actually travelled 57 yards.
With the momentum, Alexander was given the ball four plays on the drive, accounting for 35 yards on the march. That moved the ball to the NM 27. John Taylor IV recovered a Lion fumble on the next play that placed the ball at the 24. After a five-yard gain by McFall, JaMichael Cooper had a bull-dozing run for 17 yards to the two. On the next play, McFall scored. The try for two failed, but the Lions led 27-23 with 2:16 showing.
The Lions had excellent kickoff coverage as the Stallions started at the 13. After no gain by Seder, Martin tipped the ball away from North Mesquite’s Jalan Hicks near midfield. After no gain by Seder, Neal sacked the QB. The Lions took over and ran out the clock.
Tyler held North Mesquite to 92 yards in the second half and 54 of that came on a TD pass from Seder to Cordale Russell, the TCU commit in the third quarter. Mark Hernandez also had a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.
McFall hit on 10 of 22 for 167 yards. Montrell had six catches for 113 yards.
Seder rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries with Johnson gaining 55 on 20 attempts. Russell had four catches for 76 yards and two TDs. Seder was 13 of 24 for 141 yards.
Both teams scored on their first possession. The Stallions took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in 11 plays. Included on the drive was a face mask by the Lions.
The drive concluded with a perfect toss from Seder to Russell for a 12-yard TD pass. Hernandez booted the PAT and the Stallions led 7-0 with 7:20 on the clock in the first quarter.
North Mesquite tried an onside kick, but the Lions were prepared as Jason Wickware fell on the ball at the Tyler 49. The Lions drove down the field, helped by three offsides penalties by North Mesquite.
Wade took a handoff and scored from the five. Lara, who won the kicking competition this week as Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes recruited players from the soccer, team made the PAT for a 7-7 tie at 4:28 of the first.
On the kickoff, Lara got in on the action by making a tackle at the NM 39.
The Lions defense then stepped up as Tory Howland swatted down a Seder pass attempt. The Stallion QB had hit his first seven passes. On third down, Sanford sacked the quarterback.
After the punt, Tyler took over at its own 25. After another offsides by the Stallions, McFall, on his first pass, hit a streaking Wade down the right sideline for a 70-yard TD. Lara made the extra point and Tyler led 14-7 at 2:42 of the first.
The only score of the second quarter came when Seder hit Jalan Hicks with a 22-yard TD pass. Dillion Zapata made the PAT for a 14-14 tie at 11:13.
The drive was kept alive on a third-down play when Seder was hit late as he was sliding.
LIONS TALES: Before the game the homecoming ceremonies were held. Leslie Bernal was crowned Queen with Edgar Zavala crowned King. ... The remaining of the homecoming court were Princess Crystal Pulido and Prince Tank Brooks, and Duchess Zugeily Torres and Duke Jonathan Guzman.