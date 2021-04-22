After playing "home" games about 25 miles away from campus for the first seven years of the program, the Apache Ladies softball team had a real home field advantage on Wednesday.
For the first time, Tyler Junior College played on-campus games which allowed fellow students to walk to the diamond and cheer on the Apache Ladies.
The energy was high and TJC swept a doubleheader from Weatherford College, winning 6-2 and 10-1.
The game was played at TJC’s practice facility, just north of the intersection of Divine Street and Porter Avenue. The practice facility was developed in the summer of 2019 to give Apache softball a location closer to campus to conduct daily workouts and for the potential future development of an on campus facility.
TJC coach Eric Henderson hopes to scheduled several games there next season and athletic director Kevin Vest envisions a compete complex in the near future.