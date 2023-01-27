It was a home run of day for the Tyler High Lions baseball team on Thursday.
As Tyler High Coach Seth Gibson and the Lions gathered for practice at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Stadium, they were greeted by a big surprise.
The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation presented a $10,000 donation from the DICK’S Foundation’s Sports Matter program to the Lions baseball program.
Representatives from Dick’s as well as Tyler ISD leadership, including board member Lindsey Harrison, were in attendance. Harrison played a key role in securing the grant for the team.
Gibson received a card that read in part, "At the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation, we believe sport has the power to change lives and community. Knowing that you have put so much heart and soul into fundraising for these boys, we want to support your efforts. We are honored to commit $10,000 to ensure the team has the gear they need for a successful season! Go Lions!"
The Sports Matter grant from the Dick’s Foundation will help fund much needed equipment for student athletes on the team to ensure all teammates are ready for the upcoming season.
Gibson thanked Dick's and the Tyler ISD, tweeting "What a blessing for our kids, and for our program! Nobody is more deserving … and more appreciative of receiving this!"
"Super proud of the energy Coach Gibson is bringing to the program," Tyler High principal Claude Lane said. "Thank you Mrs. Harrison and Dick’s Sporting Goods for noticing their hard work!"
The Lions' first scrimmage is scheduled for Feb. 11 against Chapel Hill at Mike Carter Field. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
Tyler's opener is slated for Feb. 20 when the Lions play host to Troup at Mike Carter Field. The game has a 4:30 p.m. start.