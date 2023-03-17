After opening district with a big win over the Skeeters in Mesquite earlier this week, the Red Raiders were hoping for a similar outcome in Tyler.
However, Mesquite made a reversal. The Skeeters took advantage of some early Tyler Legacy errors and combined with some key hits of their own in registering an 8-2 District 10-6A baseball win on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Red Raiders fall to 8-6-1 overall and 1-1 in district. Mesquite goes to 8-4 and 1-1.
Adam Pineda was strong on the mound for the Skeeters, going 4.1 innings while allowing six hits and two runs (1 earned). He had five strikeouts and four walks. Adrian Davenport pitched the final 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and no runs. He struck out one and walked one.
Walker Freeman led the Red Raider bats with a double and single with an RBI. Cooper Moore added two hits.
Other hits from Tyler Legacy included Lucas Grundy, Landon Brown, Tyler Priest and Luke Davis.
Mason Blake knocked in a run and scoring the Red Raider runs were Moore and Hayden Hossley.
Brown and Hossley had stolen bases for TL.
Esteban Garcia led Mesquite with a double and single with two hits each from Pineda and Davenport. Adding a two-RBI single was Luis Castillo. Other RBIs were from Pineda, Kaleb Lair, Davenport and Garcia.
Scoring Skeeter runs were Davenport (2), Pineda (1), Sebastian Estevane (1), Castillo (1), Lair (1), SirMaje Wallace (1) and Garcia (1).
Brown pitched three innings for the Red Raiders, allowing seven hits. He struck out two and walked three. Davis hurled the final four innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts and a walk. He did allow a hit.
Legacy led 1-0 after the first inning on RBI single from Freeman. The Skeeters plated five in the top of the second and two in third.
The Red Raiders pulled within 7-2 in the third as Moore singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Blake's sacrifice fly to center.
The Red Raiders return to play on Tuesday, traveling to the Metroplex to take on non-district opponent, Arlington. The contest has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The Colts will travel to Tyler for a meeting with Tyler Legacy at 6 p.m. on March 24.
Mesquite is slated to visit Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday.