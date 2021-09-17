(Games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change.)
Thursday, Sept. 16
Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28
Waskom 56, Arp 6
Friday, Sept. 17
Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26
Bullard Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7
Arlington Pantego Christian 43, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0
Longview 24, Bryant, Ark. 21
Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21
Arkansas High at Mount Pleasant, canceled
Kilgore 54, Gladewater 0
Gilmer 49, Lindale 35
Henderson 56, Longview Spring Hill 0
Chapel Hill 59, Center 21
Athens 41, Wills Point 0
Palestine 31, Waco Connally 22
Mabank 35, Canton 21
Van 49, Pittsburg 12
Rusk 58, Bullard 22
Troup 27, Brownsboro 23
Jefferson 31, Hooks 28
Tatum 56, Hughes Springs 14
Sabine 48, DeKalb 7
White Oak 58, New Diana 0
Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7
Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24
Centerville 26, Palestine Westwood 20
Corrigan-Camden 28, Elkhart 14
Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13
Rice 44, Kerens 0
Maypearl 26, Grand Saline 3
Harmony 29, Harleton 6
West Rusk 62, San Augustine 7
Alto 42, Winona 7
Elysian Fields 44, Daingerfield 28
Celina 42, Omaha Paul Pewitt 6
Joaquin 63, Ore City 16
Simms James Bowie 24, Linden-Kildare 9
Timpson 55, Carlisle 20
Beckville 48, Pineland West Sabine 21
Big Sandy 33, Overton 12
Quitman 32, Hawkins 22
Maud 40, Union Grove 12
Frankston 27, Queen City 26
Alba-Golden 15, Cumby 13
Wortham 48, Cayuga 20
Cushing 22, Evadale 20
Burkeville 20, Mount Enterprise 8, Final