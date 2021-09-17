(Games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change.)

Thursday, Sept. 16

Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28 

Waskom 56, Arp 6 

Friday, Sept. 17

Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26 

Bullard Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7 

Arlington Pantego Christian 43, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0 

Longview 24, Bryant, Ark. 21 

Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21 

Arkansas High at Mount Pleasant, canceled

Kilgore 54, Gladewater 0

Gilmer 49, Lindale 35

Henderson 56, Longview Spring Hill 0

Chapel Hill 59, Center 21

Athens 41, Wills Point 0

Palestine 31, Waco Connally 22

Mabank 35, Canton 21

Van 49, Pittsburg 12 

Rusk 58, Bullard 22 

Troup 27, Brownsboro 23 

Jefferson 31, Hooks 28 

Tatum 56, Hughes Springs 14 

Sabine 48, DeKalb 7 

White Oak 58, New Diana 0 

Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7 

Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24 

Centerville 26, Palestine Westwood 20 

Corrigan-Camden 28, Elkhart 14

Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13 

Rice 44, Kerens 0 

Maypearl 26, Grand Saline 3 

Harmony 29, Harleton 6 

West Rusk 62, San Augustine 7 

Alto 42, Winona 7 

Elysian Fields 44, Daingerfield 28 

Celina 42, Omaha Paul Pewitt 6 

Joaquin 63, Ore City 16 

Simms James Bowie 24, Linden-Kildare 9 

Timpson 55, Carlisle 20 

Beckville 48, Pineland West Sabine 21 

Big Sandy 33, Overton 12 

Quitman 32, Hawkins 22 

Maud 40, Union Grove 12 

Frankston 27, Queen City 26

Alba-Golden 15, Cumby 13 

Wortham 48, Cayuga 20 

Cushing 22, Evadale 20 

Burkeville 20, Mount Enterprise 8, Final

 
 

