Rusk vs. Jasper

Trashawn Adams (3) of Jasper gets pushed out of bounds by Rusk defender Trey Devereaux (8) during a game on Thursday in Rusk. The Eagles hosted the Bulldogs a day early due to possible inclement weather on Friday. Jasper won 42-21.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

High School Football

Week 7

(All kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Oct. 8

McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13

Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42

Jasper 42, Rusk 21

Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

Kemp 37, Eustace 36

Friday, Oct. 9

Tyler Legacy at Longview

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Grace Community at Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.

Flower Mound Coram Deo at Bullard Brook Hill

McKinney Boyd at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Grand Prairie at Mesquite (Hanby)

Keller at North Mesquite (Memorial)

Mesquite Horn at Arlington Bowie

Marshall at McKinney North

Coppell at Highland Park

Saginaw at Sherman

West Mesquite at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

Lufkin at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

Corsicana at Whitehouse

Forney at Texas High

Mount Pleasant at Greenville

Hallsville at Sulphur Springs

Pine Tree at Kennedale

Nacogdoches at Bryan Rudder

Henderson at Lindale

Mabank at Kilgore

Chapel Hill at Palestine

Sunnyvale at Caddo Mills

Quinlan Ford at Farmersville

Wills Point at Nevada Community

Brownsboro at Mexia

Canton at Bullard

Spring Hill at Gilmer

Liberty-Eylau at North Lamar

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg

Center at Carthage

Shepherd at Madisonville

Winnsboro at Bonham

Commerce at Pottsboro

Emory Rains at Howe

Mineola at Mount Vernon

Atlanta at Gladewater

Jefferson at Sabine

New Boston at Tatum

Coldspring-Oakhurst at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Crockett at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Blooming Grove at Scurry-Rosser

Dallas Gateway at Corsicana Mildred

Palmer at Edgewood

Arp at West Rusk

Harmony at Quitman

Winona at Troup

Prairiland at Daingerfield

Redwater at DeKalb

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Paris Chisum

Harleton at New Diana

Hughes Springs at Waskom

Cooper at Rivercrest

Celeste at Honey Grove

Wolfe City at Como-Pickton

Marlin at Cayuga

Dawson at Axtell

Italy at Kerens

Union Grove at Beckville

Hawkins at Big Sandy

Carlisle at Frankston

Timpson at Garrison

Jaoquin at San Augustine

Alto at Centerville

Groveton at Grapeland

Jewett Leon at Normangee

Colmesneil at Lovelady, 7 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at Overton

Pineland West Sabine at Tenaha

Union Hill at Fort Worth Covenant Classical

Oakwood at Tyler HEAT

Saturday, Oct. 10

Irving Faustina Academy at Tyler King's Academy, noon

Nederland at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

