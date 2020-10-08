High School Football
Week 7
(All kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Oct. 8
McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13
Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42
Jasper 42, Rusk 21
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Kemp 37, Eustace 36
Friday, Oct. 9
Tyler Legacy at Longview
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Grace Community at Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.
Flower Mound Coram Deo at Bullard Brook Hill
McKinney Boyd at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Grand Prairie at Mesquite (Hanby)
Keller at North Mesquite (Memorial)
Mesquite Horn at Arlington Bowie
Marshall at McKinney North
Coppell at Highland Park
Saginaw at Sherman
West Mesquite at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
Lufkin at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
Corsicana at Whitehouse
Forney at Texas High
Mount Pleasant at Greenville
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs
Pine Tree at Kennedale
Nacogdoches at Bryan Rudder
Henderson at Lindale
Mabank at Kilgore
Chapel Hill at Palestine
Sunnyvale at Caddo Mills
Quinlan Ford at Farmersville
Wills Point at Nevada Community
Brownsboro at Mexia
Canton at Bullard
Spring Hill at Gilmer
Liberty-Eylau at North Lamar
Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Center at Carthage
Shepherd at Madisonville
Winnsboro at Bonham
Commerce at Pottsboro
Emory Rains at Howe
Mineola at Mount Vernon
Atlanta at Gladewater
Jefferson at Sabine
New Boston at Tatum
Coldspring-Oakhurst at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Crockett at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.
Diboll at Elkhart, 7 p.m.
Blooming Grove at Scurry-Rosser
Dallas Gateway at Corsicana Mildred
Palmer at Edgewood
Arp at West Rusk
Harmony at Quitman
Winona at Troup
Prairiland at Daingerfield
Redwater at DeKalb
Omaha Paul Pewitt at Paris Chisum
Harleton at New Diana
Hughes Springs at Waskom
Cooper at Rivercrest
Celeste at Honey Grove
Wolfe City at Como-Pickton
Marlin at Cayuga
Dawson at Axtell
Italy at Kerens
Union Grove at Beckville
Hawkins at Big Sandy
Carlisle at Frankston
Timpson at Garrison
Jaoquin at San Augustine
Alto at Centerville
Groveton at Grapeland
Jewett Leon at Normangee
Colmesneil at Lovelady, 7 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at Overton
Pineland West Sabine at Tenaha
Union Hill at Fort Worth Covenant Classical
Oakwood at Tyler HEAT
Saturday, Oct. 10
Irving Faustina Academy at Tyler King's Academy, noon
Nederland at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.