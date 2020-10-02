Scoreboard

Area Football Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1

Linden-Kildare 40, Union Grove 30

Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26

Friday, Oct. 2

Tyler High at Tyler Legacy

Beaumont Kelly at Tyler Grace Community

Tyler All Saints at Dallas Covenant, canceled

Dallas Skyline at Lancaster

Odessa Permian at Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite at Plano West 

Rockwall at Dallas Jesuit 

Rockwall-Heath at Southlake Carroll

Longview at Marshall

McKinney North at Justin Northwest 

Mount Pleasant at Sherman 

West Mesquite at Mesquite Poteet

Wylie East at Irving Nimitz 

Cleburne at Jacksonville

Pine Tree at Crandall

Denison at Texas High

Whitehouse at Royse City

Athens at Henderson 

Lindale at Chapel Hill

Palestine at Mabank

Van Alstyne at Bullard 

Dallas Roosevelt at Quinlan Ford

Canton at Hillsboro

Liberty-Eylau at Van

Carthage at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Bonham at Mineola 

Mount Vernon at Commerce

Pottsboro at Emory Rains

Winnsboro at Howe

Sabine at Atlanta

Gladewater at New Boston

White Oak at Jefferson

Groesbeck at Eustace

Teague at Malakoff

Trinity at Coldspring-Oakhurst

Elkhart at Crockett

Huntington at Diboll

Edgewood at Blooming Grove

Corsicana Mildred at Palmer

Rice at Dallas Gateway Charter

Troup at Arp

Grand Saline at Harmony

Quitman at Winona

DeKalb at Prairiland

Hooks at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Paris Chisum at Redwater

Elysian Fields at Harleton

Ore City at Hughes Springs

New Diana at Queen City

Rivercrest at Celeste

Honey Grove at Wolfe City

Axtell at Cayuga

Kerens at Dawson

Italy vs. Farwell  

Beckville at Hawkins

Carlisle def. Big Sandy, forfeit

Garrison at Joaquin

San Augustine at Saratoga West Hardin

Grapeland at Alto

Centerville at Jewett Leon

Groveton at Normangee

Tenaha at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.

Pineland West Sabine at Overton

Saint Jo at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Leverett's Chapel Hill

Saturday, Oct. 3

Nacogdoches at Saginaw Boswell, 2 p.m.

Hallsville at Frisco Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.

Cushing at Mount Enteprise, 7 p.m.

