Area Football Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 1
Linden-Kildare 40, Union Grove 30
Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26
Friday, Oct. 2
Tyler High at Tyler Legacy
Beaumont Kelly at Tyler Grace Community
Tyler All Saints at Dallas Covenant, canceled
Dallas Skyline at Lancaster
Odessa Permian at Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite at Plano West
Rockwall at Dallas Jesuit
Rockwall-Heath at Southlake Carroll
Longview at Marshall
McKinney North at Justin Northwest
Mount Pleasant at Sherman
West Mesquite at Mesquite Poteet
Wylie East at Irving Nimitz
Cleburne at Jacksonville
Pine Tree at Crandall
Denison at Texas High
Whitehouse at Royse City
Athens at Henderson
Lindale at Chapel Hill
Palestine at Mabank
Van Alstyne at Bullard
Dallas Roosevelt at Quinlan Ford
Canton at Hillsboro
Liberty-Eylau at Van
Carthage at Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Bonham at Mineola
Mount Vernon at Commerce
Pottsboro at Emory Rains
Winnsboro at Howe
Sabine at Atlanta
Gladewater at New Boston
White Oak at Jefferson
Groesbeck at Eustace
Teague at Malakoff
Trinity at Coldspring-Oakhurst
Elkhart at Crockett
Huntington at Diboll
Edgewood at Blooming Grove
Corsicana Mildred at Palmer
Rice at Dallas Gateway Charter
Troup at Arp
Grand Saline at Harmony
Quitman at Winona
DeKalb at Prairiland
Hooks at Omaha Paul Pewitt
Paris Chisum at Redwater
Elysian Fields at Harleton
Ore City at Hughes Springs
New Diana at Queen City
Rivercrest at Celeste
Honey Grove at Wolfe City
Axtell at Cayuga
Kerens at Dawson
Italy vs. Farwell
Beckville at Hawkins
Carlisle def. Big Sandy, forfeit
Garrison at Joaquin
San Augustine at Saratoga West Hardin
Grapeland at Alto
Centerville at Jewett Leon
Groveton at Normangee
Tenaha at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.
Pineland West Sabine at Overton
Saint Jo at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Leverett's Chapel Hill
Saturday, Oct. 3
Nacogdoches at Saginaw Boswell, 2 p.m.
Hallsville at Frisco Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.
Cushing at Mount Enteprise, 7 p.m.