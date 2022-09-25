Friday, Sept. 30

District 10-6A

Rockwall (4-1, 1-0) at Mesquite Horn (4-1, 1-0) 

Mesquite (3-2, 1-0) at Rockwall-Heath (3-2, 0-1)

North Forney (3-2, 0-1) at Royse City (2-2, 0-0)

Tyler Legacy (1-4, 0-1), open

District 7-5A Division I

Longview (5-0, 2-0), open

Forney (4-1, 2-0), open

McKinney North (4-1, 1-1), open

Lancaster (3-2, 1-1), open

North Mesquite (2-3, 1-1), open

Tyler (1-4, 1-1), open

Lufkin (3-2, 0-2), open

West Mesquite (3-2, 0-2), open

District 8-5A Division I

Texas High (4-1, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-3, 0-0)

Marshall (3-2, 1-0) at Hallsville (3-2, 0-1)

Nacogdoches (1-4, 1-0) at Pine Tree (

Whitehouse (4-1, 0-1), open

 
 

