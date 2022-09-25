Friday, Sept. 30
District 10-6A
Rockwall (4-1, 1-0) at Mesquite Horn (4-1, 1-0)
Mesquite (3-2, 1-0) at Rockwall-Heath (3-2, 0-1)
North Forney (3-2, 0-1) at Royse City (2-2, 0-0)
Tyler Legacy (1-4, 0-1), open
District 7-5A Division I
Longview (5-0, 2-0), open
Forney (4-1, 2-0), open
McKinney North (4-1, 1-1), open
Lancaster (3-2, 1-1), open
North Mesquite (2-3, 1-1), open
Tyler (1-4, 1-1), open
Lufkin (3-2, 0-2), open
West Mesquite (3-2, 0-2), open
District 8-5A Division I
Texas High (4-1, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-3, 0-0)
Marshall (3-2, 1-0) at Hallsville (3-2, 0-1)
Nacogdoches (1-4, 1-0) at Pine Tree (
Whitehouse (4-1, 0-1), open