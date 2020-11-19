Thursday, Nov. 19

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33, final

Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17, final

Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23, final

Mesquite, open

District 7-5A Division I

Sherman 44, McKinney North 35, final

West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27, final

District 8-5A Division I

Waller 43, New Caney 22, final

Class 4A, Division II

Gilmer 42, Godley 20, final

3A Division II Area

West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28, final

Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27, final

Class 2A Division I

Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14, final 

Beckville 41, Hearne 38, final

———

Friday, Nov. 20

District 7-5A Division I

Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Longview, open

District 8-5A Division I

Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Conroe Caney Creek at College Station, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.

Magnolia, open

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit

Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

———

Playoffs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Area

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region II

Area

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Area

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region III

Area

Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium

Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Simms Bowie (7-4) vs Pineland West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region III

Regional

Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser

---

TAPPS III/IV Playoffs

All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you