Thursday, Nov. 19
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33, final
Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17, final
Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23, final
Mesquite, open
District 7-5A Division I
Sherman 44, McKinney North 35, final
West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27, final
District 8-5A Division I
Waller 43, New Caney 22, final
Class 4A, Division II
Gilmer 42, Godley 20, final
3A Division II Area
West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28, final
Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27, final
Class 2A Division I
Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14, final
Beckville 41, Hearne 38, final
———
Friday, Nov. 20
District 7-5A Division I
Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Longview, open
District 8-5A Division I
Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Conroe Caney Creek at College Station, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.
Magnolia, open
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit
Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
———
Playoffs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Region III
Area
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region II
Area
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
Region III
Area
Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region III
Area
Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Simms Bowie (7-4) vs Pineland West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field
Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium
Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region III
Regional
Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser
---
TAPPS III/IV Playoffs
All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde