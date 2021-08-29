District 10-6A
W L W L PF PA
District Overall
Rockwall-Heath 0 0 1 0 55 49
Rockwall 0 0 1 0 42 29
Tyler Legacy 0 0 1 0 35 17
North Mesquite 0 0 1 0 35 0
Dallas Skyline 0 0 0 1 28 35
Mesquite 0 0 0 1 14 30
Mesquite Horn 0 0 0 1 10 49
___
Last Week
Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17
North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0
Rockwall-Heath 55, Keller Timber Creek 49
Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29
Denton Braswell 49, Mesquite Horn 10
Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14
Arlington 35, Dallas Skyline 28
Thursday's Games
Plano West vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Rockwell-Heath, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Horn at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Jesuit at Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.
South Grand Prairie vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
---
District 7-5A Division I
W L W L PF PA
District Overall
McKinney North 0 0 1 0 44 26
West Mesquite 0 0 1 0 34 17
Wylie East 0 0 1 0 19 14
Highland Park 0 0 0 1 21 45
Sherman 0 0 0 1 13 37
Tyler 0 0 0 1 10 24
Longview 0 0 0 1 7 40
___
Last Week
Texas High 24, Tyler 10
Denton Ryan 40, Longview 7
Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14
Southlake Carroll 45, Highland Park 21
Denison 37, Sherman 13
West Mesquite 34, Waco 17
McKinney North 44, Westmoreland (Okla.) 26
Friday's Games
Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Longview, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Justin Northwest at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Poteet vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Irving Nimitz at Wylie East, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Horn at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.