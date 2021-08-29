District 10-6A  

W L W L PF PA

District Overall 

Rockwall-Heath 0 0  1 0 55 49

Rockwall            0 0  1 0 42 29

Tyler Legacy      0 0  1 0 35 17

North Mesquite  0 0  1 0 35   0

Dallas Skyline    0 0  0 1 28 35

Mesquite            0 0  0 1 14 30

Mesquite Horn   0 0  0 1 10 49

___

Last Week

Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17

North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0

Rockwall-Heath 55, Keller Timber Creek 49

Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29

Denton Braswell 49, Mesquite Horn 10

Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14

Arlington 35, Dallas Skyline 28

Thursday's Games

Plano West vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Rockwell-Heath, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Jesuit at Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.

South Grand Prairie vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

---

District 7-5A Division I

W L W L PF PA

District Overall 

McKinney North 0 0 1 0 44 26

West Mesquite  0 0  1 0 34 17

Wylie East         0 0  1 0 19 14

Highland Park   0 0  0 1 21 45

Sherman           0 0  0 1 13 37

Tyler                  0 0  0 1 10 24

Longview          0 0  0 1   7 40

___

Last Week

Texas High 24, Tyler 10

Denton Ryan 40, Longview 7

Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14

Southlake Carroll 45, Highland Park 21

Denison 37, Sherman 13

West Mesquite 34, Waco 17

McKinney North 44, Westmoreland (Okla.) 26

Friday's Games

Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Longview, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Poteet vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Irving Nimitz at Wylie East, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

 
 

