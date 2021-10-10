Friday, Oct. 15

District 8-5A Division I 

Conroe Caney Creek at New Caney, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

District 10-6A

Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Mesquite vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Dallas Skyline at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Rockwall, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Wylie East at Tyler

Sherman at Longview

Dallas Highland Park at McKinney North

West Mesquite, bye

District 8-5A Division I

Cleveland at College Station, 7 p.m.

Waller at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Lufkin, bye

District 9-5A Division II

Mount Pleasant at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

Whitehouse at Marshall

Texas High at Pine Tree

District 9-4A Division I

Athens at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Henderson at Palestine

Mabank, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Quinlan Ford at Wills Point

Sunnyvale at Nevada Community

Caddo Mills at Farmersville

District 7-4A Division II

Brownsboro at Bullard

Van at Mexia

Canton, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Longview Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Paris North Lamar

District 10-4A Division II

Rusk at Madisonville

Center at Shepherd

Jasper at Carthage

District 5-3A Division I

Mineola at Pottsboro

Winnsboro at Emory Rains

Commerce at Howe

Bonham at Mount Vernon

District 6-3A Division I

White Oak at Sabine

Jefferson at Gladewater

Atlanta at Tatum

District 8-3A Division I

Malakoff at Teague

Fairfield at Kemp

Eustace at Groesbeck

District 9-3A Division I

Trinity at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.

Coldspring-Oakhurst at Elkhart

District 7-3A Division II

Palmer at Scurry-Rosser

Dallas Gateway at Edgewood

Rice at Corsicana Mildred

Blooming Grove, bye

District 9-3A Division II

Harmony at Troup

Grand Saline at Quitman

Winona at West Rusk

Arp, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Redwater at Daingerfield

Hooks at Paris Chisum

Omaha Paul Pewitt at De Kalb

Prairiland, bye

District 11-3A Division II

