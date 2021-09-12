(Games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change.)
Thursday, Sept. 16
Allen at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Arp at Waskom
Friday, Sept. 17
Mesquite Horn at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at Tyler Grace Community, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Legacy Christian at Bullard Brook Hill
Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Arlington Pantego Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Bryant, Ark. at Longview
Lufkin at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas High at Mount Pleasant
Kilgore at Gladewater
Gilmer at Lindale
Henderson at Longview Spring Hill
Center at Chapel Hill
Athens at Wills Point
Waco Connally at Palestine
Canton at Mabank
Van at Pittsburg
Bullard at Rusk
Brownsboro at Troup
Jefferson at Hooks
Hughes Springs at Tatum
DeKalb at Sabine
New Diana at White Oak
Sunnyvale at Malakoff
Eustace at Scurry-Rosser
Centerville at Palestine Westwood
Corrigan-Camden at Elkhart
Garrison at Crockett
Edgewood at Lone Oak
Rice at Kerens
Grand Saline at Maypearl
Harleton at Harmony
West Rusk at San Augustine
Winona at Alto
Daingerfield at Elysian Fields
Celina at Omaha Paul Pewitt
Ore City at Joaquin
Simms James Bowie at Linden-Kildare
Carlisle at Timpson
Pineland West Sabine at Beckville
Big Sandy at Overton
Hawkins at Quitman
Maud at Union Grove
Frankston at Queen City
Alba-Golden at Cumby
Wortham at Cayuga
Cushing at Evadale, 7 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at Burkeville