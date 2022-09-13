North Mesquite (1-2) vs. Tyler (0-3)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
Notable
North Mesquite: QB/PK Luke Seder ... WR Cordale Russell ... WR Jalen Hicks ... DB Dalen Hicks
Tyler: OL John Taylor IV ... RB Derrick McFall ... WR Montrell Wade ... SS Xavier Tatum
Did you know: This is the District 7-5A Division I opener for both teams. ... The Lions lead the series with the Mesquite school, 6-5. ... The last time the squads met was in 2017 when the Lions won 44-7 in Tyler when the two clubs were in District 11-6A. ... North Mesquite won its first game of the season, 45-32 over North Garland, but have since dropped games to Mesquite (44-32) and North Forney (31-14). ... Tyler has dropped all three of its games — 40-29 to Marshall, 29-27 in four OTs to Tyler Legacy and 43-6 to Mesquite Horn. ... The Lions are 28-point favorites according to TexasFootball. com. ... Tyler High School is celebrating homecoming with crowning of the king and queen occurring during pregame. ... This is the first home game for the Lions as they will get to wear their solid blue jerseys. ... Other league game include: Longview (3-0) at Lufkin (3-0) (Longview favored by 32); Forney (2-1) at West Mesquite (3-0) (Forney favored by 7); and McKinney North (3-0) at Lancaster (2-1) (Lancaster is favored by 19).
Last week: North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14; Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6
Up next: West Mesquite vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; Tyler at McKinney North, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
---
Eustace (2-1) vs. Grand Saline (1-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline 75140
Notable
Eustace: RB Cannon Kilcrease ... OL/DL David French ... QB Brody Sutton ... OL/DL Connor Johnson ...
Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney ... RB Gunner Lovelady ... DB Chayne Tedford ... WR/DB Will Wilcox ...
Did you know: Grand Saline is a 12-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com. ... The Bulldogs won their first two games of the season (27-21 over Farmersville, 28-21 over Maypearl) before falling to Blooming Grove last week. ... Eustace is in District 8-3A Division I with Fairfield, Groesbeck, Kemp, Malakoff, Mexia and Teague. ... The Indians dropped their first two games (32-18 to Cooper, 20-0 to Palmer) before bouncing back last week to knockoff Emory Rains. ... Grand Saline opens District 9-3A Division II play next week at Quitman. Joining GS and Quitman in the district are Arp, Edgewood, Troup, West Rusk and Winona.
Last week: Blooming Grove 14, Eustace 6; Grand Saline 21, Emory Rains 0
Up next: Fairfield at Eustace, Friday, Sept. 23; Grand Saline at Quitman, Friday, Sept. 23
---
Salado (2-0) vs. Malakoff (1-1)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, 800 Hewitt Dr., Hewitt 76643
Notable
Salado: QB Caden Strickland ... DL Cavan Wilson ... DL Garrett Combs ... WR Seth Reavis ...
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones ... RB Jason Tennyson ... WR Corey Phillips .... WR Austin Massingill ...
Did you know: The Tigers are 2-point favorites over the Eagles. ... Malakoff is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A Division I by TexasFootball.com. ... Salado is ranked No. 12 in Class 4A Division II. ... Tennyson leads the Tigers with 270 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries.
Last week: Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28; Grandview 21, Malakoff 17
Up next: Little River Academy at Salado, Sept. 16; Gladewater at Malakoff, Sept. 16.
---
Grand Saline (0-2) vs. Emory Rains (1-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, 371 FM 3299, Emory 75440
Notable
Grand Saline: WR/DB Hudson Griffin ... QB/WR/DB Preston Anderson ... OL/LB Cooper Brown ... WR/DB Brett Kindle ...
Rains: OL John Hinch ... LB Ivan Rodriguez ... ATH Prabhdeep Singh ... OL/DL Dalton Honea ...
Did you know: The Indians are 18-point favorites over Rains. ... The Wildcats are ranked No. 91 in Class 3A Division I by TexasFootball.com. ... Grand Saline is ranked No. 55 in Class 3A Division II. ...
Last week: Palmer 20, Grand Saline 0; Edgewood 56, Emory Rains 13
Up next: Eustace at Grand Saline, Sept. 16; Rains at Quinlan Ford, Sept. 16.
---
Bullard Brook Hill (1-1) vs. Grace Community (2-0)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 3001 University Blvd., Tyler 75701
Notable
Brook Hill: QB Jonah McCown ... WR Noah Langemeier ... RB Ben Varvas ... ATH Colton Richards ...
Rains: DL Simeon Garner ... DL Seth Wilson ... DL Nic Boone ... RB Jamarion Johnson ...
Did you know: Both coaches said their players are ready for the game. "It's very special for both schools, I'm sure it will be an incredible atmosphere Friday," Brook Hill Coach Scott Ryle said. ... "To me, its just another measuring stick to see if we have continued to improve," Grace Coach Tim Russell said. "I know its a rival game, but its more of an opportunity to play in front of a bigger crowd and learn how to handle intense situations." ... Brook Hill bounced back from an opening season loss for a big win over Dallas Life Oak Cliff. RB Benjamin Varvas led the way with 233 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. QB Jonah McCown was 14 of 21 for 136 yards. Defensively, Noah Langemeier had a big game, with five tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, including one returned for a TD. Maddox Wiggins had a fumble recovery for a TD and placekicker Mio Engqvist hit 5 of 5 PATs and connected on a 25-yard field goal. Otso Niemi had nine tackles, including four TFL, a sack and a fumble recovery. ... Jamarion Johnson scored five touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 kickoff return) to help power Grace to a win over Wills Points. Johnson had 118 yards and four TDs on 12 attempts. Zach Davis had an interception and Lawson Livingston knocked away three passes. Nic Boone had eight tackles, plus a sack. Simeon Garner added a sack. Blake Harmon was 7 for 7 on PATs. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Brook Hill is ranked No. 51 and Grace is No. 62 among private schools.
Last week: Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6; Grace Community 49, Wills Point 14
Up next: White Oak at Brook Hill, Sept. 16; Grace Community at Lone Oak, Sept. 16.
---
Bishop Gorman (0-2) vs. All Saints (0-2)
When/where: Mewbourne Field, 2695 S.SW Loop 323, Tyler 75701
Notable
Bishop Gorman: DL Robby Dowdell ... Aaron Ekwuruke ... Aidan Culpepper ... Josh Hayes ...
All Saints: NG Hunter Martin ... DE Isaac Diaz ... DE Hudson Layne ... WR Mill Walters
Did you know: Bishop Gorman leads the series with All Saints, 8-2. ... Both coaches said their teams are excited about playing against their rival. "I think our boys are excited to play," Gorman Coach Daryl Hayes said. "This is a great group of kids ... they just want to play football, no matter who we are scheduled to play. I think playing All-Saints is great ... it's only 15 minutes on a bus. We have nine hour trips in our district, playing closer to home is a blessing for us." ... All Saints Drew Starnes added, "We are very excited about playing our rival Gorman this week. This is always a fun week for us and a big game. We are also working to not let the game overshadow our goal of continuing in the process of improving each and every week." ... Gorman is a five-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com. ... The Crusaders are ranked No. 102 and the Trojans are No. 109 in the TexasFootball.com ratings among private schools. ... RB Andre Williams ran for 94 yards and a TD before having to leave the game in the second quarter against Austin St. Dominic Savio last week at McCallum Stadium on the BG campus. Williams scored on a 70-yard and Sean O'Neill found paydirt from 12 yards. George Krog passed to Eli Mahfood for a 2-point conversion. ... Mill Walters had eight catches for 209 yards and a TD last week for All Saints against Overton.
Last week: Austin St. Dominic Savio 53, Bishop Gorman 14; Overton 45, All Saints 6
Up next: Fort Worth Temple at Bishop Gorman, Sept. 23; All Saints at Cumby, Sept. 16.