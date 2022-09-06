Tyler (0-2) vs. Mesquite Horn (1-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, E.H. Hanby Stadium, 410 E. Davis, Mesquite 75149
Notable
Tyler: WR Ja'Davion Lacy ... LB Kevin Masenburge Jr. ... CB Zachaun Williams ... RB Derrick McFall
Mesquite Horn: WR Chris Dawn ... LB Armani Itote ... LB Bradley Amayi ... OL Antonio Asuncion ...
Did you know: The Jaguars are 2-point favorites ranked No. 102 in Class 6A by TexasFootball.com. The Lions are ranked No. 30 in Class 5A Division I. ... Horn has already matched its win total of 2021 after wins over Plano West and Arlington Bowie. ... This is the 14th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with Tyler leading the series, 7-6, after winning last year, 34-26, in Tyler. ... Horn is in the same district (10-6A) as Tyler Legacy. ... The Lions are hoping to get in the win column after giving up 13-0 and 27-17 leads last week against rival Tyler Legacy. ... Players for the Week for the contest against the Red Raiders were — Offense: senior WR Ja'Davion Lacy (5 receptions, 152 yards, TD); Defense: senior linebacker Kevin Masenburge Jr. (11 solo tackles, 7 assists, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery) and sophomore D'Canaan Sueing (13 solo tackles, 5 assists); Special Teams: junior Derrick McFall (3 kickoff returns for 116 yards, a 102-yard return for a TD called back by penalty) and Lion Heart: junior cornerback Zachaun Williams (4 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, blocked field goal attempt)
Last week: Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OTs; Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
Up next: North Mesquite at Tyler, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; Mesquite Horn at Arlington, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
---
Hooks (1-1) vs. Winnsboro (2-0)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Red Raider Stadium, 409 Newsome St., Winnsboro 75494
Notable
Hooks: RB/LB Keyshawn Johnson ... LB Logan Baker ... OL Jake Ledford ... WR/DB Matt Hays ...
Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney ... RB Gunner Lovelady ... DB Chayne Tedford ... WR/DB Will Wilcox ...
Did you know: The Red Raiders are 5-point favorites ranked No. 21 in Class 3A Division I by TexasFootball.com. The Hornets are ranked No. 34 in Class 3A Division II. ... Finney completed 28 of 37 passes for 533 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 87 yards and two scores in a 62-37 win over Canton at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton. ...
Last week: Cooper 21, Hooks 14; Winnsboro 62, Canton 37
Up next: Hawkins at Hooks, Sept. 16; Winnsboro at New Boston, Sept. 16.