Class 6A

Region II

Bi-District

Waxahachie def. Bryan, 2-0 (6-0, 2-0)

Tyler Legacy def. Wylie, 2-1 (1-3, 5-1, 3-1)

Waco Midway def. Copperas cove, 2-0 (10-5, 2-0)

Rockwall def. Rowlett, 2-1 (6-5, 8 innings; 4-11, 11-1)

Rockwall-Heath def. Garland, 2-0 (20-1, 5 innings; 10-1)

Garland Naaman Forest def. Mesquite, 2-0 (8-4, 3-2)

Area 

Waxahachie (16-11-1) vs. Tyler Legacy (15-15-1)

Waco Midway (21-9-1) vs. Rockwall (22-10-1)

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Midway HS, Waco

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana

Rockwall-Heath (28-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-8-1)

Garland Naaman Forest (22-8) vs. Mansfield (17-13-1)

———

Class 5A

Region II

Bi-District

Lufkin def. Longview, 2-0 (7-0, 13-1)

North Forney def. Joshua, 2-0 (8-0, 9-5)

Hallsville (21-8-2) vs. Huntsville 

(Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Hallsville 5, Huntsville 4

Game 2: Huntsville 7, Hallsville 5

Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Lufkin 

Cleburne def. Dallas Highland Park, 2-0 (4-1, 6-1)

Corsicana def. Crandall, 2-0 (3-1, 11-0)

Whitehouse def. Texas High, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)

Forney def. Midlothian, 2-1 (0-2, 15-2, 11-1)

Nacogdoches (19-9-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (15-9-3)

(Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Nacogdoches 11, Mount Pleasant 5

Game 2: Mount Pleasant 4, Nacogdoches 3

Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Hallsville

Area

Lufkin vs. North Forney

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

(Best-of-three series)

All Games at Rockwall

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3: 30-minutes following Game 2, if necessary

———

Class 4A

Region II

Bi-District

Bullard (18-13) vs. North Lamar (14-16-1)

(Bullard wins series, 2-0)

All games at Sulphur Springs

Game 1: Bullard 4, North Lamar 1

Game 2: Bullard 11, North Lamar 1, 6 innings

Brownsboro (19-8) vs. Sunnyvale (17-11)

(Brownsboro wins series, 2-1)

All games at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark, Dallas

Game 1: Brownsboro 4, Sunnyvale 2

Game 2: Sunnyvale 9, Brownsboro 5

Game 3: Brownsboro 6, Sunnyvale 4, 8 innings

Canton (17-10) vs. Nevada Community (17-11)

(Canton wins series, 2-0)

All Games at Royse City

Game 1: Canton 5, Nevada Community 3

Game 2: Canton 7, Nevada Community 5

Spring Hill (26-3) vs. Pittsburg (16-14)

(Spring Hill wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: Spring Hill 7, Pittsburg 3

Game 2: Spring Hill 4, Pittsburg 1

Pleasant Grove (20-11) vs. Kilgore (18-10)

(Kilgore wins series, 2-1)

All Games at Marshall

Game 1: Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4, Kilgore 3

Game 2: Kilgore 3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2

Game 3: Kilgore 3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2

Van (12-14-3) vs. Kaufman (18-14)

(best-of-three series)

Game 1: Van 7, Kaufman 2

Game 2: Kaufman 9, Van 1

Game 3: (n)

Liberty-Eylau (18-11-1) vs. Henderson (18-10-2)

(Liberty-Eylau wins series, 2-1)

Game 1: Henderson 3, Liberty-Eylau 2

Game 2: Liberty-Eylau 12, Henderson 1

Game 3: Liberty-Eylau 11, Henderson 4

Region III

Carthage (19-8-2) vs. Waco Robinson (15-13)

(Carthage wins serie, 2-0)

Game 1: Carthage 5, Waco Robinson 2

Game 2: Carthage 9, Waco Robinson 1

Rusk (15-12) vs. Waco La Vega (9-11)

(Rusk wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: Rusk 10, Waco La Vega 0

Game 2: Rusk 10, Waco La Vega 0

Class 3A

Region II

Bi-District

Gunter (27-1) vs. Edgewood (24-9-1)

(Best-of-three series)

All games at Nevada Community

Game 1: Gunter 18, Edgewood 1

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

Tatum (16-9) vs. Hughes Springs (21-10)

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: Tatum 8, Hughes Springs 3

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Hughes Springs

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

Harmony (19-9) vs. Atlanta (11-12-3)

One-game playoff: Harmony 3, Atlanta 2

Sabine (19-8) vs. Troup (14-13-1)

(Best-of-three series)

All games at Lindale

Game 1: Sabine 7, Troup 0

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

Pottsboro (24-8) vs. Grand Saline (23-9)

(Pottsboro wins series, 2-1)

Game 1: Pottsboro 22, Grand Saline 5

Game 2: Grand Saline 7, Pottsboro 5

Game 3: Pottsboro 4, Grand Saline 0

Redwater (15-7-1) vs. Mineola (11-12-1)

One-game playoff: Mineola 9, Redwater 3

White Oak (22-8) vs. Harleton (12-12-1)

(Best-of-three series)

All games at Tyler Legacy High School

Game 1: White Oak 8, Harleton 3

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

Winnsboro (18-8-1) vs. Omaha Paul Pewitt (9-11)

(Winnsboro wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: Winnsboro 5, Paul Pewitt 4

Game 2: Winnsboro 3, Paul Pewitt 2

West Rusk (19-10) vs. New Diana (16-9)

(Best-of-three series)

All games at Brook Hill

Game 1: New Diana 8, West Rusk 5

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

Region III

Cameron Yoe (21-7-1) vs. Elkhart (13-11)

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: Cameron Yoe 12, Elkhart 2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary

———

Class 2A

Region III

Bi-District

Alto vs. Normangee

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: Alto 21, Normangee 4

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Lufkin HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary

Grapeland vs. Douglass

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: Douglass 12, Grapeland 11

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Grapeland

Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary

Big Sandy vs. Frankston

(Best-of-three series) 

All games at Grand Saline

Game 1: Big Sandy 14, Frankston 8

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary

Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill

(Beckville wins series, 2-0) 

All games at Winnsboro

Game 1: Beckville 4, Martin's Mill 2

Game 2: Beckville 13, Martin's Mill 3

---

TAPPS

Grace Community (12-14) vs. Hyde Park (15-13)

One-game playoff: Austin Hyde Park 7, Tyler Grace Community 3

 
 

