Class 6A
Region II
Bi-District
Waxahachie def. Bryan, 2-0 (6-0, 2-0)
Tyler Legacy def. Wylie, 2-1 (1-3, 5-1, 3-1)
Waco Midway def. Copperas cove, 2-0 (10-5, 2-0)
Rockwall def. Rowlett, 2-1 (6-5, 8 innings; 4-11, 11-1)
Rockwall-Heath def. Garland, 2-0 (20-1, 5 innings; 10-1)
Garland Naaman Forest def. Mesquite, 2-0 (8-4, 3-2)
Area
Waxahachie (16-11-1) vs. Tyler Legacy (15-15-1)
Waco Midway (21-9-1) vs. Rockwall (22-10-1)
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Midway HS, Waco
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall
Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana
Rockwall-Heath (28-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-8-1)
Garland Naaman Forest (22-8) vs. Mansfield (17-13-1)
———
Class 5A
Region II
Bi-District
Lufkin def. Longview, 2-0 (7-0, 13-1)
North Forney def. Joshua, 2-0 (8-0, 9-5)
Hallsville (21-8-2) vs. Huntsville
(Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Hallsville 5, Huntsville 4
Game 2: Huntsville 7, Hallsville 5
Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Lufkin
Cleburne def. Dallas Highland Park, 2-0 (4-1, 6-1)
Corsicana def. Crandall, 2-0 (3-1, 11-0)
Whitehouse def. Texas High, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)
Forney def. Midlothian, 2-1 (0-2, 15-2, 11-1)
Nacogdoches (19-9-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (15-9-3)
(Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Nacogdoches 11, Mount Pleasant 5
Game 2: Mount Pleasant 4, Nacogdoches 3
Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Hallsville
Area
Lufkin vs. North Forney
Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
(Best-of-three series)
All Games at Rockwall
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3: 30-minutes following Game 2, if necessary
———
Class 4A
Region II
Bi-District
Bullard (18-13) vs. North Lamar (14-16-1)
(Bullard wins series, 2-0)
All games at Sulphur Springs
Game 1: Bullard 4, North Lamar 1
Game 2: Bullard 11, North Lamar 1, 6 innings
Brownsboro (19-8) vs. Sunnyvale (17-11)
(Brownsboro wins series, 2-1)
All games at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark, Dallas
Game 1: Brownsboro 4, Sunnyvale 2
Game 2: Sunnyvale 9, Brownsboro 5
Game 3: Brownsboro 6, Sunnyvale 4, 8 innings
Canton (17-10) vs. Nevada Community (17-11)
(Canton wins series, 2-0)
All Games at Royse City
Game 1: Canton 5, Nevada Community 3
Game 2: Canton 7, Nevada Community 5
Spring Hill (26-3) vs. Pittsburg (16-14)
(Spring Hill wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Spring Hill 7, Pittsburg 3
Game 2: Spring Hill 4, Pittsburg 1
Pleasant Grove (20-11) vs. Kilgore (18-10)
(Kilgore wins series, 2-1)
All Games at Marshall
Game 1: Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4, Kilgore 3
Game 2: Kilgore 3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2
Game 3: Kilgore 3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2
Van (12-14-3) vs. Kaufman (18-14)
(best-of-three series)
Game 1: Van 7, Kaufman 2
Game 2: Kaufman 9, Van 1
Game 3: (n)
Liberty-Eylau (18-11-1) vs. Henderson (18-10-2)
(Liberty-Eylau wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Henderson 3, Liberty-Eylau 2
Game 2: Liberty-Eylau 12, Henderson 1
Game 3: Liberty-Eylau 11, Henderson 4
Region III
Carthage (19-8-2) vs. Waco Robinson (15-13)
(Carthage wins serie, 2-0)
Game 1: Carthage 5, Waco Robinson 2
Game 2: Carthage 9, Waco Robinson 1
Rusk (15-12) vs. Waco La Vega (9-11)
(Rusk wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Rusk 10, Waco La Vega 0
Game 2: Rusk 10, Waco La Vega 0
Class 3A
Region II
Bi-District
Gunter (27-1) vs. Edgewood (24-9-1)
(Best-of-three series)
All games at Nevada Community
Game 1: Gunter 18, Edgewood 1
Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Tatum (16-9) vs. Hughes Springs (21-10)
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: Tatum 8, Hughes Springs 3
Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Hughes Springs
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Harmony (19-9) vs. Atlanta (11-12-3)
One-game playoff: Harmony 3, Atlanta 2
Sabine (19-8) vs. Troup (14-13-1)
(Best-of-three series)
All games at Lindale
Game 1: Sabine 7, Troup 0
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Pottsboro (24-8) vs. Grand Saline (23-9)
(Pottsboro wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Pottsboro 22, Grand Saline 5
Game 2: Grand Saline 7, Pottsboro 5
Game 3: Pottsboro 4, Grand Saline 0
Redwater (15-7-1) vs. Mineola (11-12-1)
One-game playoff: Mineola 9, Redwater 3
White Oak (22-8) vs. Harleton (12-12-1)
(Best-of-three series)
All games at Tyler Legacy High School
Game 1: White Oak 8, Harleton 3
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Winnsboro (18-8-1) vs. Omaha Paul Pewitt (9-11)
(Winnsboro wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Winnsboro 5, Paul Pewitt 4
Game 2: Winnsboro 3, Paul Pewitt 2
West Rusk (19-10) vs. New Diana (16-9)
(Best-of-three series)
All games at Brook Hill
Game 1: New Diana 8, West Rusk 5
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Region III
Cameron Yoe (21-7-1) vs. Elkhart (13-11)
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: Cameron Yoe 12, Elkhart 2
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
———
Class 2A
Region III
Bi-District
Alto vs. Normangee
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: Alto 21, Normangee 4
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Lufkin HS
Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary
Grapeland vs. Douglass
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: Douglass 12, Grapeland 11
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Grapeland
Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary
Big Sandy vs. Frankston
(Best-of-three series)
All games at Grand Saline
Game 1: Big Sandy 14, Frankston 8
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2, if necessary
Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill
(Beckville wins series, 2-0)
All games at Winnsboro
Game 1: Beckville 4, Martin's Mill 2
Game 2: Beckville 13, Martin's Mill 3
---
TAPPS
Grace Community (12-14) vs. Hyde Park (15-13)
One-game playoff: Austin Hyde Park 7, Tyler Grace Community 3