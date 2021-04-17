This pretty girl's name is Bubbles. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bubbles is a terrier mix and weighs about 40 pounds. Bubbles is 6 months old and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Bubbles would thrive as a member of an active family – she is high energy and loves to play. Bubbles will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bubbles, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.