Fort Worth Star-Telegram
You probably have COVID fatigue. So do we. Our elected officials and public-health leaders do, too. But we have to rally one more time and get ready for a big wave of cases from the omicron variant.
It’s tempting, especially over the holidays, to ignore it. But if we take steps now, we can mitigate the worst of it later. We’re not talking about shutdowns or widespread cancellation of events. This is Texas, not New York, thankfully. We’ve largely settled that tired debate.
But we need crystal-clear messaging on the individual responsibility necessary to prevent the worst outcomes of omicron. Leaders everywhere must emphasize the need for vaccinations and, most importantly, booster shots for those eligible. Omicron moves faster than previous versions of this coronavirus, but mercifully, it appears to be much less deadly. That means many people will be tempted to ignore it altogether. Tarrant County Public Health, city governments and private health providers should acknowledge the truth of this but emphasize that it’s still dangerous for those who are especially vulnerable or those who aren’t fully vaccinated.
Federal and state leaders must do more to make testing available, and they must encourage people to test, particularly if they have symptoms, to avoid endangering those around them. In short, we know what works. Leaders must repeat the message, and the rest of us must heed it. Right now, the situation in Tarrant County is stable. Cases aren’t exploding, and most importantly, our hospitals have ample capacity. Hospital leaders say they are ready to shift into crisis mode if that becomes necessary. “Upward pressure is building … but case numbers are stabilizing,” county public health director Vinny Taneja told county commissioners. But “all signs are, post-holiday, we’re going to be back up into a high spread.” With the return of seasonal flu, which was greatly reduced last year as people took steps to prevent COVID, there’s a risk of a double whammy. Our exhausted health care workers don’t need that.
Everyone should take extra care not to get sick, be it flu or COVID. We need websites and public-service messages to emphasize that. They should also push vaccine boosters. Tarrant County’s rate for booster shots is appallingly low. Just 12% of those age 5 or older have gotten the extra shot, compared to 58% who completed initial vaccination. Taneja said that leaves about 800,000 residents in need of another round. There’s been conflicting guidance on who should get a booster, and that surely contributed to the slow uptake. But omicron has clarified it for everyone.
Former President Donald Trump, appearing recently in Dallas, said that he had gotten a third shot. And when some of his loyal crowd booed, he challenged them on it. Good on him for saying it. His clear endorsement should be spread far and wide to counter any notion among his followers that vaccination is somehow a tool of Trump opposition. Many of us have recoiled at the vestiges of the early days of the pandemic, the attempt by some to cling to isolation and other outdated steps in the hopes of eliminating COVID-19. As President Joe Biden said as he announced an aggressive plan to distribute COVID tests, it’s not March 2020 anymore.
We have reliable tests and vaccines that mitigate the worst symptoms. We know more about who’s at the most risk and what steps really make a difference in limiting the spread. And soon, we’ll have federally approved, highly effective drug treatments to add another layer of safety. But we’ll all suffer if our health care system is strained again. Doctors and nurses will readily tell you how exhausting the last two years have been. The most vulnerable, those with other diseases or who cannot get the vaccine, will have to live cautiously as omicron spreads. The rest of us should be courteous and do whatever we can to help them. In time, omicron might teach us many lessons about how to live with the coronavirus long-term. Let’s do everything we can to make those lessons as pain-free as possible.