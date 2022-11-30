This most wonderful time of the year is known for cozy weather, family gatherings, and delicious holiday meals and treats. Many times, these foods are high in calories, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the foods and portions we are choosing.
Cooler outdoor temperatures might also encourage us to be more sedentary. Physical activity is just as important as making conscious food choices. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should incorporate at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening into their weekly routine.
Incorporating a few small changes can really make a difference during the holiday season.
Here are some quick tips to make your holidays a little bit healthier:
• Add to your plate. Instead of worrying about what to take off your plate, add to it! Add veggies and fruits, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy for a well-balanced meal. Don’t hesitate to enjoy and savor holiday favorites but eat those in moderation.
• Avoid distracted eating. The holiday season is a prime time for endless snacking and distractions such as the television or conversation. Try sitting at the table to eat and serving yourself a plate. Be mindful of the delicious foods that you are consuming and try to avoid distractions, if possible.
• Include a holiday exercise activity. Start a fun family tradition of incorporating physical activity this holiday season. Whether it be a family walk or a holiday 5K run, you’ll make memories with your family.
• Visit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight Program. Dinner Tonight offers budget-friendly recipes that are great to include in your holiday meals at dinnertonight.tamu.edu .
• Give a Gift That Keeps on Giving- If you don’t know what to gift that special someone, give a gift that keeps on giving such as Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight-Essentials Cookbook or an educational course such as Cooking Well Exploring Cultures. Check these out at https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/
While the holidays can be a stressful time to stay healthy, trying these tips is a great starting point. More importantly, enjoy the family fun, make memories, eat those holiday treats, stay active, and have a happy holiday season!For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.