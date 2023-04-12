Healthy eating is important at every age. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables,
grains, protein foods, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives. When deciding
what to eat or drink, choose options that are full of nutrients and limited in
added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium.
Start with these tips:
• Make eating a social event.
• Enjoy meals with friends or family members as often as possible. Take
advantage of technology to enjoy meals virtually with loved ones in
different cities or States.
• Drink plenty of liquids.
• You may not always feel thirsty when your body needs fluids, and that’s
why it’s important to drink beverages throughout the day. Enjoy coffee
and tea if you like, or some water, milk, or 100% juice.
• Add a touch of spice.
• Limiting salt is important as you get older. Fresh and dried herbs and
spices, such as basil, oregano, and parsley, add flavor without the salt.
• Make the most of your food choices.
• Older adults need plenty of nutrients but fewer calories, so it’s important to
make every bite count. Foods that are full of vitamins and minerals are the
best way to get what you need.
• Be mindful of your nutrient needs.
• You may not be getting enough nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D,
potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin B12, and also protein. Read the Nutrition
• Facts label on packaged foods and also speak with your healthcare
provider about possible supplements.
• Keep food safe.
• Discard food if it has an “off” odor, flavor, or texture. Refer to the “use by”
dates for a guide to freshness. Canned or frozen foods store well if shopping
trips are difficult.
