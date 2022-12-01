WHITE OAK — The Hawkins Lady Hawks captured two wins on Thursday in the White Oak Girls Basketball Tournament.
Hawkins scored wins over Tyler HEAT (43-27) and West Rusk (59-31).
In the game with HEAT three of Hawkins' players were in double digits — Jordyn Warren (16 points), Laney Wilson (13) and Taetum Smith (10). Londyn Wilson added four points.
Carmen Turner added seven rebounds, five steals and an assist with Haylie Warrick pulling down five rebounds. Also, Warren added three steals with Laney Wilson adding seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Smith had seven steals.
In the win over West Rusk, Warren had a career-high 33 points. She added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Laney Wilson added nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Smith contributed with six points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Alaya Scoggins added four points. Turner chipped in with three points, five rebounds and three steals. Londyn Wilson and Kalyn Ellison added two points apiece. Londyn Wilson added two blocks.