FRISCO (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Calvin Turner broke the New Mexico Bowl record with a 92-yard kickoff return and had another long scoring play to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl.
The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.
Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory. He previously coached at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.
Hawaii had three interceptions — the first two leading to a 14-0 lead — and five sacks.
The Rainbow Warriors had a winning record for the third season in a row, the first time they’ve done that since 2001-04. Houston (3-5) has consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2000-02.
Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
Houston’s Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and the three interceptions.
Hawaii raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half, with Cordeiro throwing scoring passes of 3 yards to Dae Dae Hunter, 75 yards to Turner, and 4 yards to Jonah Laulu.
Houston rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, with Tune throwing a 7-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell and a 26-yarder to Christian Trahan.
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
Saturday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
No. 19 Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m., (ESPN)