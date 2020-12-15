Many amateur birdwatchers think that birds only eat seed. They don’t. Birds can be divided up into two groups; those that eat seed and those that eat insects. Most are familiar with seed eaters like blue jays and cardinals. But many others like bluebirds and robins are insect eaters and spend the growing season foraging for insects, not seeds. But come wintertime, when the insects vanish, they dine on small fruits.
When it comes to the birds, berries from native plants are the best; because these are what they evolved with. Here are a few that our feathered friends are fond of.
American holly: American hollies are most known for Christmas decorations but provide outstanding bird food as well. Like all hollies, they are either male or female. Only the females produce berries. Hybrids with the dahoon holly are available and include Foster holly and Savannah holly. These have equally attractive berries.
Beautyberry: The berries on this native shrub are typically magenta-purple, but also come in pink or white. I usually cut them to the ground each spring to keep them more manageable and to promote long fruiting stems for cutting.
Dogwood: Not only are the red berries showy and attractive to wildlife but the flowers are spectacular along with colorful fall foliage.
Elderberry: I’ve always wondered why we don’t use elderberry in our borders like they do in England. It has showy white flowers followed by attractive purple fruit that the birds love. They can be made into delicious jelly.
Hackberry: Hackberries are weedy and weak-wooded, but when it comes to bird food there are none better. Why do you think they come up everywhere?
Hawthorns: You won’t find many hawthorns for sale in local nurseries but they are useful plants for out native birds. The mayhaw is most famous for its jelly, while the delicate parsley leaf hawthorn is sometimes used in “wildscaping.”
Possumhaw holly: Also known as “deciduous yaupon,” this native holly is among our most spectacular winter plants. It’s hard to drive a roadway in Texas during the winter without seeing them. The cedar waxwings or robins usually finish off the showy fruit in early spring.
Red cedar: Although no longer popular as landscape trees, our native “cedars” are very valuable in supporting overwintering birds. Males produce yellow pollen cones while females produce attractive small blue berries.
Sumac: Suckering into vigorous colonies, there aren’t many plants as spectacular in fall color as our native sumacs. In addition, the small fruits are attractive to many species of songbirds.
Virginia creeper: This deciduous vine sports red and orange fall colors along with blue berries for the birds.
Yaupon holly: This native evergreen is a staple in the nursery industry. The female cultivars have small bright red berries that feed many a bird. Yaupon comes in standard, upright, weeping, and dwarf types and can be grown in a natural shape or sheared at will.
