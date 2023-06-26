ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington played his final seven holes in 7-under par, a stunning finish for a 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open with a one-shot victory on Sunday.
Harrington was going nowhere at the En-Joie Golf Club with a pair of three-putt bogeys and another three-putt par. But he made a bold par save on the 11th that sent the Irishman on his way to his first PGA Tour Champions title this year.
Harrington birdied the next four holes, made eagle on the reachable par-4 16th, followed with a 6-foot birdie on the 17th and then finished with a par to hold off Joe Durant (66).
Durant finished with six straight pars. Ernie Els needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. Instead, he made bogey for a 68 to finish alone in third.
Harrington became the first back-to-back winner since the tournament became part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule in 2007. Brad Faxon won back-to-back in 1999 and 2000 when it was the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour.
Next up for Harrington are hopes for another repeat — he defends his title next week in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin.
The key for Harrington was getting up-and-down from 30 yards away in a bunker on the 11th, making an 8-foot par putt.
"It went from feeling like everything was going against you to, 'Oh, that's not so bad.' Obviously I wasn't thinking about winning at that stage. I was thinking about just trying to make as many birdies," Harrington said. "When I started making them, yeah, then I started thinking about it when I got three or four of them. But it was a bonus obviously to make eagle."
Harrington hit 3-wood on the 293-yard 16th to about 15 feet for an eagle to catch Durant, and the birdie on the 17th gave him the lead for good.
Els also drove the 16th green with a 3-wood, but he was almost 50 feet right of the hole. His eagle putt rolled just past the cup. He made the next for his only birdie on the back nine.
Thriston Lawrence wins in Munich for 4th European tour title
MUNICH (AP) — Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke Sunday for his fourth European tour title.
Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his 3-under 69, combined with a 2-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.
"It means a lot. I'm a bit emotional, to be honest," Lawrence said. "This game is not easy. It was a real push today and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost. I know how tough this game is."
Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in Nov. 2021. He's the second South African to win the BMW International Open after Ernie Els in 2013.
Lawrence's final round Sunday was full of ups-and-downs with eight birdies and five bogeys.
"At some stage, I didn't think I'm going to make a par," he said. "It was birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey, just taking, giving."
Poland's Adrian Meronk (68), who is chasing a Ryder Cup spot, was one of four tied for third on 11 under, along with Daniel Hillier (71), Rikuya Hoshino (69) and Maximilian Kieffer (68).
The trio another shot behind included Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (69), who won plaudits for his impressive tour debut on an invite after recently finishing his college golf career at Oklahoma State.