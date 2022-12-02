From the start, it appeared the teams would set a scoring record.
Harmony took the opening kickoff, driving 75 yards in eight plays, topped off by Seahorn's 13-yard run. Tucker Tittle kicked the PAT and the Red Eagles led 7-0 with 7:08 showing.
Newton struck right back, needing one play to cover 69 yards as quarterback Maliek Woods run the ball into the end zone. Leighton Foster bulled his way over the goal line for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 advantage at 6:58.
That was the way the scored stayed until the second quarter.
The Red Eagles had a 10-play, 69-yard drive that was topped off by Seahorn's 3-yard run on third down. He then connected with Will Young over the middle for the 2-point conversion and a 15-8 lead at 5:57 of the second.
Just on the first drive, Tyson Jenkins made another nice snag to keep the march going. On the first scoring drive, the 6-2 junior caught a 30-yard pass. This time is was for 29 yards down to the 16.
The Purple Eagles struck back 50 seconds later. This time it took three plays to go 69 yards. Foster had a big run of 41 yards down to the Harmony 13. On the next play, Railyn Adams shrugged off tackles and found the end zone. The run for two failed as Harmony led 15-14.
Then right before halftime the Red Eagles got back on the board, going 44 yards on five plays, plus overcoming two penalities.
On the fifth play, Seahorn dropped back to pass but when his receivers were covered he took off up the middle, escaped a would-be tackler at about the 25 and then he dashed toward the end zone, walking a tightrope from the 10 and diving into the end zone.
After a bad snap/hold, the PAT failed but Harmony led 21-14 with 32 second showing.