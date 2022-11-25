LONGVIEW — When the final book on Harmony’s historic 2022 season is written, “The Drive” might need it’s own chapter.
Boston Seahorn had a hand in four touchdowns and more than 350 total yards offensively, and Harmony advanced to the fourth round of the Class 3A Division II Region III high school football playoffs with a 38-35 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Friday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
Harmony will take an 8-5 record into next week’s game against either Daingerfield or Newton. West Rusk ends the season with a 10-3 record.
Seahorn carried 33 times for 166 yards an a touchdown and completed 14 of 19 passes for 188 yards and three scores to lead the way for Harmony, which had already made program history by reaching the third round of the playoffs for the first time.
The dream season was about to slip away early in the third quarter thanks to a couple of momentum-switching plays by West Rusk that pulled the Raiders to within three points.
Then, “The Drive” happened.
Harmony led 24-14 at halftime, but on its first possession of the second half, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-1 at its own 33-yard line. Harmony elected to go for it, and West Rusk’s Cole Jackson stormed into the backfield and dropped Seahorn for a loss to turn the ball over on downs.
Two plays later, the Raiders’ Andon Mata tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Geremiah Smith and Baylee Hughes booted the extra point to cut the Harmony lead to 24-21 with 9:20 left in the third.
Harmony took over at its own 27 following the ensuing kickoff and began a methodical, 15-play, 63-yard drive that took 8:25 off the clock and ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Joe Morris with just 1:55 left in the period. Seahorn carried eight times on the drive, converting a pair of fourth downs.
The two teams combined for 28 points in the opening quarter, and three of the four scoring plays covered more than 50 yards.
West Rusk took its opening possession and got on the board quickly when Mata connected with Smith on a 55-yard TD strike on the fourth play of the game as the Raiders took a 7-0 lead.
Seahorn’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Young two minutes later tied things at 7-7, and then Seahorn broke off a 59-yard scoring jaunt five minutes later to put Harmony in front 14-7.
West Rusk answered with a 61-yard TD run by Tate Winings to make it a 14-14 contest after one quarter.
The Eagles did all of the scoring in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Seahorn to Tyson Jenkins and a 24-yard field goal by Tucker Tittle, and after the teams traded touchdowns in the third period, Harmony took its first possession of the fourth quarter and drove 35 yards in five plays — extending the lead to 38-21 with 8:41 remaining on a 20-yard TD connection from Seahorn to Jenkins.
The Raiders drove 61 yards in five plays and stayed in the game with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mata to Jimmie Harper, who made a spectacular catch over a defender in the back of the end zone, and after Harmony turned the ball over on downs the Raiders dove to the Eagle 23 before Jake Shannon pounced on a fumble to help keep the score at 38-28 with time running out on the Raiders.
West Rusk had one final possession after an Eagle punt, and Mata hit Harper again for a TD — this time from 35 yards out — as time expired. The PAT made the final 38-35.
Morris rushed for 46 yards on five carries for Harmony. Jenkins finished with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and Young had six catches for 70 yards and the one TD grab.
Mata rushed for 54 yards and completed 16 of 28 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Winings rushed for 68 yards. Smith had five catches for 108 yards, and Harper finished with three catches for 56 yards and the two scores.