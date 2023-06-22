COLLEGE STATION — District rivals Harmony and Daingerfield both went 3-0 in Division II pool play action on Thursday to open action at the Texas 7 on 7 State Championships held at Veterans Memorial Park.
Harmony defeated Sudan (27-6), Albany (25-18) and Ganado (32-26), and Daingerfield notched wins over Tidehaven (25-18), Tioga (32-6) and Wink (27-12).
The two teams reside in District 11-3A Division II. Daingerfield won last year's meeting between the Tigers and Eagles, 48-21.
Also in Division II on Thursday, Groveton went 0-3 with losses to Three Rivers (28-14), Childress (13-0) and Eastland (32-0) and Elkhart finished 1-2 for the day. The Elks lost to Hawley (20-0), edged Sonora (20-19) and fell to Sunray (30-22).
Friday's single elimination bracket play begins at 8 a.m., with Harmony facing Poth, Daingerfield meeting Goldthwaite, Elkhart taking on Brazos and Groveton meeting Gunter.
In Division II, Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Sulphur Springs were both 2-1 and Carthage and Jasper finished 0-3 in pool play.
Sulphur Springs defeated Lubbock Christian (33-32) and LaFeria (31-15) and lost to West Orange-Stark (13-7) and Pleasant Grove defeated Bay City (25-19) and Somerset (28-21) and fell to Springtown (19-18).
Carthage dropped games to Cameron (32-13), Graham (32-26) and Decatur (32-28), and Jasper fell to Midland Christian (41-32), Panther Creek (42-34) and Taylor (41-26).
Division II bracket play opens at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, with Pleasant Grove facing Graham, Sulphur Springs meeting Silsbee, Carthage taking on Somerset and Jasper meeting Ponder.