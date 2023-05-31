The Harleton Wildcats recorded 32 straight wins before finally tasting defeat this past weekend in the second game of a regional semifinal playoff series.
Head coach D.J. Beck, a former Wildcat standout who took Harleton to the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament in his first season as head coach of the program back in 2015, wasn’t sure how his team would react to that loss.
But he had a pretty good idea based on the makeup of the squad.
“This team has a competitive edge,” said Beck, who will lead the Wildcats into a Class 2A Region III championship series against Douglass this weekend.
“This group is one of the most competitive teams I’ve ever coached. They definitely have a ‘no lose’ mentality.”
The Wildcats (33-1) will take on the Indians (27-10) in a best-of-three series starting Thursday and concluding on Friday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler. Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m., with Friday’s action beginning at 5 p.m. A third game would follow on Friday if needed.
Harleton swept La Poynor (6-0, 3-2), Ore City (6-0, 15-2) and Frankston (6-1, 9-3) to open the playoffs, and knocked off Garrison 2-1 in the opener of last weekend’s regional semifinal series before dropping a 3-2 decision in the second game.
The Wildcats bounced back for a 4-1 win in the deciding contest to advance to within one round of a return trip to the state tournament.
“I had the same thought as everyone else wondering how we would respond to the loss,” Beck said. “But as soon as it was over, the kids just said ‘Let’s go. Get ready for another one.’ I just told them our season wouldn’t be defined by that loss, but by how we responded to it.”
Harleton’s offensive lineup has been solid from top to bottom this season, with seven regulars hitting .300 or better, three hitting at least .400 and nine players with at least 18 RBI.
“Our lineup isn’t typical,” Beck said. “We have guys who can hit in any spot.”
Braden Hopkins has a home run and 22 RBI for the Wildcats. Cameron Johnson is hitting .312 with a home run and 25 RBI. Carson Wallace leads the team with 44 RBI and is hitting at a .457 clip. Dylan Armstrong is hitting .404 with 32 RBI, Gage Shirts .467 with 22 RBI, Mason Clark .360 with 27 RBI, Peyton Murray .318 with 18 RBI, Shawn Booth .339 with 21 RBI and Tanner Tate .247 with 32 RBI.
Shirts leads the team with 27 stolen bases in 30 attempts. Armstrong (19), Booth (16), Wallace (13) and Johnson (13) are also in double digits in stolen bases, with Hopkins and Tate swiping nine bags apiece.
The pitching staff is led by Wallace (11-0, 0.21 ERA, 127 strikeouts, 35 walks, 66.1 IP), Armstrong (9-0, 0.94 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 15 walks, 52 IP) and Hopkins (7-0, 0.37 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 15 BB, 37 IP).
As a team, the Wildcats have a 0.53 earned run average while striking out 261 and walking 77 in 182.1 innings of work.
“It’s a combination of things,” Beck said of the team’s success. “Defensively, I feel like we’re very solid. We constantly talk about making the routine plays and letting the rest take care of itself. And, our pitchers throw a lot of strikes.”
Douglass also swept its first three playoff series, defeatingg Grapeland (9-7, 10-5), Shelbyville (3-1, 5-3) and Joaquin (9-0, 4-1). They fell 13-0 in the opening game of a series against Beckville, but rebounded to win 3-2 and 6-5.
“Douglass is a well-coached team,” Beck said. “You don’t make it to the fifth round of the playoffs by accident. From everything I hear about them, they are scrappy and their lineup is pretty tough.”
Andy Melton had hits in each of the games against Beckville, finishing the series 4 for 8 with a home run and two RBI. Jace Bobo was the team’s most effective pitcher, striking out eight and walking two in 6.1 innings of action in two games.