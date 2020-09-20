If you are looking for an all-around good dog – Hank is your guy! Hank looks like a boxer and black mouth cur mix. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank’s owner moved and left him behind to fend for himself. This guy is very sweet and gentle and would be best suited in a household with older children because of his size. Hank is about 4 years old and weighs 60 pounds. Best of all Hank is house trained. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Hank, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.