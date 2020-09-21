Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.