The day has finally come for Hallsville softball’s third UIL state softball final four appearance.
The Ladycats will converge on The University of Texas at Austin’s Red & Charline McCombs Field for the scheduled Class 5A state semifinal battle with Barbers Hill at 10 a.m. today. They previously advanced this far when they lost the Class 4A state championship game to Smithson Valley in 2001 and the Class 5A state semifinal against Cedar Park Vista Ridge in 2015.
Both Hallsville and Barbers Hill have a perfect 9-0 record in the current postseason, so a clash is expected. The Ladycats have already beaten Jacksonville, Red Oak, Royse City, Rock Hill and Lucas Lovejoy, while the Eagles have defeated Manvel, Angleton, Friendswood, Waller and Lake Creek.
“They’re going to be good,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said of her team’s opponent. “They’ve got two pitchers that are used to coming in and dominating. But, I expect us offensively to go and do what we’ve been doing all postseason: keep balls in play. I think it’ll be a good matchup. It could be a really close game. It’s state and I know both teams are going to give it all they got.”
The coaching staff has experienced many of the top moments in Hallsville’s softball history and that’s prepared the current Ladycats for state. It starts at the top with Whatley, who was an assistant coach under former head coach Pat Eitel during the program’s 2015 run to state and is also a player alum that graduated after the 2008 high school season.
“It’s an honor,” Whatley said of serving as the program’s head coach during its run to state after being one of its former players.
“To get to state, I never made it there as a player,” she continued. “But as a coach, to get here with these kids, it’s a blessing because you don’t always get a group like I’ve gotten. It’s been amazing the year that they’ve had and all the work that they’ve put in. Trying to soak it all in.”
Assistant coaches Sara Hendrix and Allison McKinney are other notable influences. Hendrix held the same role on Hallsville’s 2015 team and was one of McKinney’s Ladycat teammates on the 2001 state runner-up team.
“Coach Hendrix has been awesome and Coach McKinney as well,” said Whatley. “Twenty years ago, they were playing in a state championship game. It’s talking to the kids about what it was like as far as that mental prep and atmosphere, and what to expect. They’ve been a huge asset to what we really focused on in this run.”
If everything goes according to plan, Hallsville will win on Friday and advance to face the Aledo/Georgetown winner in Saturday’s state championship game at 4 p.m.
“We’ve always had that goal of getting to Austin,” said Whatley. “So, that’s why I really wanted to focus this year on not just getting to Austin. Doing something in Austin and winning a state title. We really wanted to talk about winning state, not just getting to state. Explaining to these kids step by step what it’s going to take to help them go into it not so nervous.”