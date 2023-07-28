As a member of the Rally for Air Service coalition, comprising of 100 airports, chambers of commerce, economic development associations, state departments of transportation and educational institutions, we are witnessing the detrimental effects of pilot shortages and air service reductions on our local economies.
In light of the ongoing considerations of the FAA Reauthorization Act by Congress, we earnestly urge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran to lend their support to amendments that will safeguard air service in the East Texas trade area.
We implore them to champion short-and long-term solutions to address the pressing issue of the pilot shortage.
Disturbingly, since the start of the pandemic, 76% of the country’s commercial airports, amounting to 324 airports nationwide, have experienced significant reductions in air service.
While many airports have faced cutbacks, the East Texas Regional Airport has managed to maintain flight operations without compromising on passenger experience and convenience. However, the shortage of commercial airline pilots poses a unique challenge, leading to disruptions in return flights.
The repercussions of diminished air service extend beyond the East Texas Regional Airport, impacting rural America as a whole.
Business travelers within our market have expressed their exasperation with the current state of affairs and how it hampers their operations. Recent incidents include flight delays at major international airports due to pilots exceeding their allotted hours, subsequently impeding business travelers from connecting to the East Texas Regional Airport. Furthermore, even our Longview Chamber of Commerce staff has experienced the effects of the pilot shortage, resulting in delayed return travel.
Unfortunately, there are no indications that the pilot shortage and its impact on air service will abate anytime soon. The pilot workforce is aging, with nearly half of today’s qualified pilots facing mandatory retirement within the next 15 years.
With the imminent expiration of the FAA Reauthorization in September, the time is now for Sens. Cornyn and Cruz and Rep. Moran to take immediate action and support our local community.
For more information and to join the coalition, please visit our website at www.rallyforairservice.org .