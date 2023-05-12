Habitat for Humanity Smith County (HFHSC) celebrated a few firsts on May 12.
For the first time, the organization dedicated a house built outside Tyler proper, celebrated its new certified veteran home builder status and sold a home to a U.S Army veteran.
"There's a lot of special things happening today," Chief Executive Officer Jack Wilson said. "We're expanding outside the city limits, so hopefully, we can build more homes and make more of an impact in the community."
Caleb Lorance served six years as an information technology specialist and was stationed in Korea and Washington state.
"After being away for six years in the Army, it's nice to be back in your home state of Texas, and I'm ready to turn this house into my home," Lorance said.
Kaitlyn Shultz, HFHSC Development and Marketing Director, presented Lorance with a plaque recognizing his new home as a Habitat house.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families. HFHSC has built 119 homes and completed nearly 1,200 critical repair projects since 2009.
Weather permitting, it takes four months to build a home. Habitat homes are three bedrooms and two baths, 1,300 square feet, earning the highest energy ratings possible.
HFHSC is in the process of constructing two more homes.
"Habitat's vision is that everyone has a decent place to live, and it sounds pretty simple, but it's pretty daunting in many ways," Wilson said. "Habitat changes people's lives and brings together a positive rippling effect through generations and the fabric of the community and communities worldwide."
The house Lorance purchased through HFHSC is located in the neighborhood where he grew up and is next door to one of his best friends.
"I feel great. I feel nice. Owning a home, I didn't think I'd be a homeowner at 25," he said. "This is wonderful to me. I feel like I'm doing pretty well. God has blessed me so much. He answered all my prayers with this house."