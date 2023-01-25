January marks a new year and fresh start for many, but it’s dark, chilly and short days can take a toll on your mental health. That’s why it’s the perfect time to start developing new habits that can boost your mood, relieve stress and make you feel better, like getting the recommended 150 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.. But forming and sticking to new habits can be challenging. Luckily there’s a science-backed approach called “habit stacking” that can help.
To understand habit stacking, we first need to know about “synaptic pruning,” which is when your brain prunes or trims away connections between unused neurons (brain cells) and strengthens ones between neurons used more often. For example, if you practice swimming, your brain strengthens the connections between the neurons involved in swimming. If you’ve never swum before, you’re not strengthening those links, so your brain brain prunes them away and puts energy toward building connections required for other skills. Because synaptic pruning happens with the building of every habit, you can take advantage of the process to help you form new ones.
Habit stacking takes advantage of your current daily behaviors to help you develop new ones. It is stacking a desired habit on to a current habit: After/before [current habit], I will [new habit]. An example would be “After I change out of my work clothes, I will change into my workout clothes.”
Your current habits are already wired into your brain, so connecting a new habit to an existing one, makes you more likely to succeed.
When you’re comfortable with creating a habit stack, you can create more than one stack at a time:
“Whenever I see stairs, I will take them rather than use the elevator.”
“Whenever I see a parking space farther from my destination, I will park there.”
Find the right cue or trigger: The cue should happen as often as you wish your new habit to take place. For example, if you want to do a habit every day, don’t stack it on a habit that just happens on Wednesdays. To help this process along, list out some of your current daily habits, like getting out of bed, showering and brushing your teeth.
Remember that habit stacking is linking small behaviors to habits you already have, and when done over time, it can help you establish a new healthy routine. Who knows, your daily lunchtime walk could turn into a three-kilometer jog!For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.