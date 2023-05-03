ATLANTA — It was a Wednesday like so many others. Office workers on their lunch breaks crowded into Midtown Atlanta restaurants. On the 11th floor of a medical building on West Peachtree Street, patients sat in a waiting room before seeing their doctors.
A 24-year-old man arrived late for his appointment at Laureate Medical Group. Told he would have to come back another time, he became enraged, witnesses said. He drew a handgun from his satchel and opened fire.
The man, later identified by police as Deion Patterson, killed one woman and wounded four others in the latest mass shooting in the United States.
Patterson fled in a carjacked vehicle as police converged on Northside Hospital Medical Midtown, a 12-story building filled with medical offices and clinics. Authorities launched a widespread manhunt that ended eight hours after the shooting with Patterson’s arrest on the grounds of an apartment complex in suburban Cobb County.
Officials did not immediately identify the shooting victims, all of them women. But Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a 39-year-old woman died at the scene. Four others — ages 71, 56, 39 and 25 — were “fighting for their lives” at Grady Memorial Hospital, Dickens said.
Dr. Robert Jansen, Grady’s chief medical officer, said three of the victims remained in critical condition late Wednesday.
Details of the shooting are sketchy. Schierbaum said the police were called at 12:08 p.m. to the medical building’s 11th floor, home of Laureate Medical Group. Surveillance cameras captured images of the shooter as he left the building, and the police released four pictures of the man. He wore a gray hoodie, dark pants and a blue medical mask. He carried a brown satchel, held close to his chest.
A medical assistant who works on the building’s 10th floor, Curtis Allen, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he witnessed two of the shootings while watching a feed from a security camera in another part of the building. Allen had been headed out for lunch about 12:15 p.m. when he encountered a throng of people, including police officers.
On the video, Allen said, he saw the assailant shoot one woman as she ran away. She dropped to the floor.
A second woman, Allen said, was shot as she stepped out of an elevator.
Police evacuated Allen and others from the building to a nearby office, where Laureate employees had taken shelter. Allen said they told him the shooter was a patient who had come in with his mother for an appointment. He began shooting after arriving late and learning his appointment had been canceled, Allen said the employees told him.
Watching the shootings, Allen said, stirred “just all the emotions you could think of. All of these people are elevator buddies. I’ve seen them come and go.”
Inside the Laureate offices, Dr. Sakib Qureshi immediately recognized the sounds he heard were gunfire. But the nurse supervisor who was assisting him with a biopsy wanted to be sure. She opened a locked hallway door, peaked outside and then quickly pulled it shut.
“Active shooter,” the nurse said, running for cover.
Qureshi, a neurologist, bandaged his patient and barricaded the door with an exam bed.
As they lay on the floor, Qureshi told the Journal-Constitution, he and his patient heard another round of gunfire, followed by screams and cries from the waiting room.
“And then there was just quiet,” Qureshi said. “It was horrible ... to not go out there and help.”
Waiting for the police, he wrote text messages with his final goodbyes.
“I told them I love them,” he said. “I told them to tell everyone I love that I love them. And I said I believe in God.”
As the shooting occurred and the manhunt began, thousands of residents, workers, students and others in Midtown were forced to shelter in place for hours.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin, an Atlanta Democrat, was meeting a friend for lunch next door to the building where the shootings happened when he heard other diners talking. He remained there with 20 to 30 other customers and employees until late afternoon.
“I am looking outside, and I see tactical weapons,” McLaurin, an attorney, said by phone from the restaurant. “People in a lot of gear walking on the sidewalk. Helmets. That sort of thing. It’s still a pretty active operation, it seems like.”
Patterson, the alleged shooter, was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in January, the agency said Wednesday. The reason for the discharge was unclear.
Patterson’s last known address was in Clayton County, public records show. He had had minimal contact with police, authorities said, although he was charged with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses in 2017 in Clayton County. The charges were dropped the same year.
A woman who answered his mother’s telephone declined to comment. The Daily Beast, an online news outlet, reported that Patterson’s mother, Minyone, said he had received “some messed-up medication” from a VA medical facility. But she gave no additional details.
Despite searches in Atlanta and Cobb County, authorities apparently lost track of Patterson minutes after the shooting.
Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County police, said a surveillance camera near Truist Park captured an image of Patterson about 12:30 p.m. Two hours later, police found the vehicle Patterson allegedly carjacked in a parking garage near Heritage Court and Windy Ridge Parkway.
Aside from the surveillance images, Delk said, “we have not had any eyewitness contact” with the suspect.
Politicians quickly reacted to the shooting.
The White House was monitoring developments in the shooting, presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
McLaurin, the state senator, tweeted from lockdown: “We don’t have to live like this.”
And on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., delivered an emotional speech, noting that his own children were locked down in their school.
The shooting, Warnock said, “underscores the fact that none of us is safe, no matter where we are.”
“Tragically, we act as if this is routine,” he said. “We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal. It is not right that we live in a country where nobody is safe no matter where they are.”