TYLER, TEXAS - Summer Grubbs captured the third individual Lone Star Conference Championship of her career and qualified for tomorrow's finals in two events to lead the UT Tyler track and field team to a quality showing in the team's first official appearance in the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.
The full team of Patriots officially hit the track for the first time at the Lone Star Conference Championship meet in Canyon, Texas on Friday, once again led by Grubbs, who claimed gold in the heptathlon with 5,121 points. That total is the sixth most in the event in Division II this spring, and allowed Grubbs to claim her third gold medal in a Lone Star Conference Championship meet after winning the 200-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles at the 2021 LSC Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.
She totaled 10 of the 16 points on the day for the women's side for UT Tyler, placing the Patriots in a tie for fifth place heading into tomorrow's events.
Ashlynn Rogers secured three points for the Patriots with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault, recording a personal-best mark of 3.14 meters. That mark is the second-highest mark in the event in UT Tyler school history.
Audrey O'Connor added to the scoring total for UT Tyler with a personal best as well, throwing a mark of 48.63 meters in the hammer to finish in seventh place and notch two points for the team. Natalie Decker rounded out the 16th point for the day for the squad, finishing in eighth place with 4,421 points in the heptathlon.
Mijah Collier joined Grubbs with school record times in their respective qualifying heats on Friday, running a record time of 1:03.75 in the 400-meter hurdles to qualify with the third-fastest time heading into tomorrow's finals. Grubbs qualified for tomorrow's finals in a pair of events after finishing up competition earlier in the day in the heptathlon, breaking her previously-set school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.22.
That mark of 14.22 was the fastest time recorded in the prelims for the race, and established Grubbs as one of two Patriots that will compete in tomorrow's finals in the event as MyKaela Alfred posted a personal-best time of 14.54 to qualify seventh as well. Grubbs also qualified for the finals in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.79, the fifth-fastest mark heading into tomorrow in the event.
Deonne Cartwright added to the personal-best marks in the school's first Lone Star Conference Outdoor Championship meet, tossing a 43.84 meter throw in the hammer.
The UT Tyler men's team will enter Saturday in seventh place after Alex Rodriguez scored three points for the Patriots with a sixth-place finish in the shot put. His toss of 16.01 meters was just .01 meters shy of his personal best, and is the third-farthest throw in the event in school history.
Matthew Cecotti will look to join Rodriguez as scorers for the men's side tomorrow afternoon in Canyon after qualifying for the finals in the 800-meter run. Cecotti posted the sixth-fastest time in the event with a mark of 1:55.84.