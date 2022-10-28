Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.