Longview, behind the power and elusive running of highly touted running back Taylor Tatum, ran past the Tyler Lions, 42-3, on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
It was the sixth straight win over the Lions by the No. 1-ranked Lobos who clinched the District 7-5A Division I championship. Longview is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play and will host West Mesquite on Nov. 4 in Longview to conclude the regular season.
Tyler falls to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in district. The Lions conclude the regular season on Nov. 4 at Forney.
Tatum rushed for 188 yards and scored three touchdowns on 18 carries. The junior scored on runs of 2, 19 and 26 yards.
Tatum’s backfield mate, Alijah Johnson, added 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. He had TD dashes of 9 and 12 yards. Wide receiver Jalen Hale, who has committed to Alabama, caught two passes for 28 yards but found the end zone on a jet sweep of 7 yards.
The Lobos had a total of 298 yards rushing and 40 passing. The Lions had 168 total yards (174 passing, minus 6 rushing).
The Lions’ lone score was a 33-yard field goal by Jhoscar Lara in the first half. He had another 33-yarder blocked.
Tyler found success through the air as Tyler Jones hit on 12 of 22 passing attempts for 174 yards. He did have two interceptions (Daedrion Garrett, Thomas Roel).
Ja’Davion Lacy had two catches for 65 yards with Montrell Wade making two receptions for 44 yards. Ashad Walker added three snags for 37 yards. Derrick McFall had two catches for 13 yards.
The Lions started the game by recovering an onside kick to surprise the Lobos. Dunaireon Cantley recovered the ball at the Longview 47, but Tyler could not get a first down.
After the Lobos gained a first down, the Lions halted Longview, forcing a punt. However, Tyler muffed the punt and the Lobos took over at the Tyler 18.
Three plays later, Johnson scored from the nine. Michael Fields added the PAT and Longview led 7-0 with 4:46 on the clock in the first.
Later, thanks in part to a big 33-yard reception from Jones to Wade and a 10-yard dash by Caiden Drummer, the Lions drove to the 16. The Lobos held and Lara hit the 33-yard field goal to bring the Lions within 7-3 with 1:05 in the first quarter.
Longview took a 14-3 halftime lead on Tatum’s 2-yard dash and Fields’ PAT at 10:36 of the second.
The Lobos scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.