HENDERSON — Quarterback Josh Green tossed five touchdown passes to help Whitehouse stay unbeaten with a 53-28 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday in a non-district football game at Lion Stadium.
Green hit on 20 of 29 passing attempts for 373 yards. He had TD passes to Jermod McCoy (2), Decarlton Wilson (2) and Braylen Jackson (1).
McCoy had six receptions for 139 yards with Wilson also catching six passes for 103 yards. Jackson had five catches for 102 yards and Iven Lacy snagged three receptions for 29 yards.
Leading the Wildcats on the ground was Mikevic Hall who gained 145 yards on 18 carries. He also scored a TD. Green added 40 yards and a TD on 10 carries and Lacy contributed 27 yards and a TD on two rushes.
The Whitehouse defense was led by Mark Torres (8 tackles), Hayden Ross (7 tackles), Julius Simms (6 tackles) and LaDarius Pitts (6 tackles). Peyton Blackmon had three tackles for loss with Pitts adding two. Others with TFLs were Ross, Ethan Stone, Aidan Petrillo, Peyton Bryan and Keilon Caldwell. Blackmon also had a sack.
Damion Anderson caused a fumble and Torres recovered the fumble.
Beaux Benson made five of six PAT attempts.
Whitehouse (4-0) opens District 8-5A Division II play on Friday, Sept. 23, traveling to Nacogdoches to meet the Dragons (0-4). Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Henderson (0-4) begins District 9-4A Division I play on Friday, Sept. 23, traveling to Lindale to meet the Eagles (2-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.