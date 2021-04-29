TJC women's tennis

The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will be competing in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament beginning Saturday in Mesa, Ariz. Team members include (front row, from left) Momoko Yoshimura, Jadeh Chan, Lauren Anzalotta; (second row) Destinee Martins, Alexia Tashbaeva, Violet Apisah and Emilie Schwarte.

 TJC Athletics/Courtesy

