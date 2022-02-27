A rematch from the 2021 Class 2A Region III final will take place in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
No. 21 Grapeland (28-10) will take on No. 10 LaPoynor (30-6) in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Grapeland advanced with a 55-42 win over Crawford on Friday. Riley Murchison had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Johnny Lamb also scored 12 points. Omarian Wiley had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Cadarian Wiley added 10 points.
LaPoynor advanced with an 85-65 win over Waco Meyer. In two playoff games, the Flyers are averaging 95 points per game.
In the 2020-21 season, LaPoynor handed Grapeland a 61-56 loss on Dec. 12, 2020. The Sandies didn’t lose again until falling to Clarendon, 64-60, in the Class 2A championship game. That included taking a 77-57 win over the flyers in the Class 2A Region III final March 5, 2021, in Fairfield.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports