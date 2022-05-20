The future is now for Jacksonville High School's Class of 2022.

A group of 274 seniors were honored and celebrated for completing their high school careers at Friday night's graduation ceremony at the Tomato Bowl.

This year's Valedictorian is Julianna Ruth Dublin and the Salutatorian is Frank David Maldonado.

Dublin will be attending Texas A&M University where she plans to pursue a bachelor of arts, majoring in mathematics. She plans to become a high school math teacher, and then further her education to become a school principal.

Maldonado will be attending The University of Texas in Tyler after graduation, where he plans to pursue a degree in engineering.